Merlot Marketing promotes Chad Riley to Director of Client Services

Nationally recognized marketing and PR agency, @MerlotMarketing, has promoted Chad Riley to Director of Client Services. Tweet this

Click to Tweet: Nationally recognized marketing and PR agency, @MerlotMarketing, has promoted Chad Riley to Director of Client Services. Riley will oversee and lead the strategic direction and efforts of all client relationships at the agency. https://merlotmarketing.com

Since starting in 2014, Riley has demonstrated strong leadership capabilities and a keen understanding in creating and sustaining client relationships. While overseeing marketing initiatives and driving strategy for key clients at Merlot, Riley has also ensured that the latest tools and platforms are utilized across the agency to achieve optimized results. Additionally, Riley has elevated Merlot's PR.0™ program and is integral in providing client support at national trade shows like the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), and the International Builders' Show (IBS).

"Chad has played a pivotal role in the agency's significant journey of growth and success," stated Debi Hammond, Founder and CEO of Merlot Marketing. "This well-deserved promotion stands as a testament to his dedication, exceptional talent, and invaluable contributions to both our clients and our team. I am excited to see him continue to grow and excel in this new leadership role."

Riley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media Studies from DePauw University and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife of over four years, and their infant son. Apart from work, Riley spends his time traveling, swimming, learning about history and enjoying Marvel comics and films.

Learn more about Riley's new role, his previous professional experience that has led to his impressive success at Merlot, and his insights on the marketing, public relations and agency world on his LinkedIn.

About Merlot Marketing

Celebrating 22 years of articulating and sharing brand stories, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency that focuses on public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Headquartered in California, with satellite offices located across the country, Merlot promotes brands throughout North America and Canada. The agency specializes in the home and building products category and has helped numerous companies articulate their brand position and purpose through its proprietary REDiscover™ Process and then promotes it through PR.0. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). With Heart & Hustle, the agency empowers challenger brands to thrive. Discover Merlot Marketing's passion, creativity and results at http://www.merlotmarketing.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Merlot Marketing, Inc., (916) 285-9835, [email protected], https://merlotmarketing.com

SOURCE Merlot Marketing, Inc.