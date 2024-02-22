Merlot Marketing to represent six home and building brands at this year's Design and Construction Week

The award-winning marketing agency is already winning big for clients in attendance

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merlot Marketing, Inc. (Merlot) will attend Design and Construction Week 2024 (DCW) in Las Vegas, Nevada from Feb. 27 to 29 to support six brands that are exhibiting at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) and International Builders' Show (IBS), including Cultured Stone, Dutch Quality Stone, Eldorado Stone, EMPAVA, Forza and Kindred Outdoor & Surrounds.

DCW is the largest annual gathering of residential and commercial construction and design industry professionals, spanning across more than one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event, which spotlights new products, innovations and industry trends, saw record-breaking attendance last year with over 200,000 attendees and around 2,000 exhibitors.

Click to Tweet: The award-winning marketing and public relations agency @MerlotMarketing is representing six brands at Design and Construction Week (DCW), an event attended by Merlot for 23 years: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OD9QI2MNhs #KBIS2024 #IBS2024 #OnlyAtIBS #KBIS60

Merlot has six clients attending the trade show that have already secured major attention from notable events like the Hard Hat Media Tour, Best of KBIS awards, DesignBites, Kitchen & Bath Business's West Hall Tour and more. The attending brands include:

Cultured Stone: Booth C3819 – Modenus Media's Designhounds KBIS Sponsor

For more than 55 years, Cultured Stone has produced stone and brick veneers of the highest quality for interior applications, such as fireplace surrounds and kitchen backsplashes, or exterior accents. A Westlake Royal Building ProductsTM brand.

Dutch Quality Stone: Booth C3819 – Modenus Media's Designhounds KBIS Sponsor

From the brand created by a tight-knit group of local artisans in Ohio, two new colorways are debuting at IBS 2024 for several nature-inspired stone veneer products. A Westlake Royal Building ProductsTM brand.

Eldorado Stone: Booth C3819 – Products MVP Awards Winner

Eldorado Stone has pushed boundaries to design a collection of premium architectural stone and brick veneer profiles, including the new, award-winning Rivenwood and LoreioBrick on display at IBS 2024. A Westlake Royal Building ProductsTM brand.

EMPAVA: Booth W1235 – Best of KBIS Finalist & DesignBites Finalist

EMPAVA, designer and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing.

Forza: Booth W3153 – Best of KBIS Finalist, selected for Hard Hat Media Tour, and Kitchen & Bath Business's West Hall Tour

The Italian manufacturer of ultra-premium professional cooking appliances will be introducing the world's first 48-inch Induction Range with a single-cavity oven, and a variety of new colors and finishes.

Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds: Booth C3819 – Modenus Media's Designhounds KBIS Sponsor

Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds fuses design and functionality with solutions ranging from elegant fire bowls to inviting seating walls, handcrafted fireplace surrounds and beautiful outdoor kitchens. A Westlake Royal Building ProductsTM brand.

"The Merlot team is thrilled to return to Las Vegas for our 23rd Design and Construction Week," said Debi Hammond, Founder and CEO of Merlot. "This year we are representing six amazing clients that span across the home and building products industry, helping to launch and bring attention to their exciting, industry-leading products."

Last year, Merlot secured major wins for clients at DCW, including writing and distributing 36 press releases, scheduling hundreds of meetings with media and connecting over 50 different media outlets with the brands being represented. Additionally, Merlot continued the trendspotting video series "Haute at Home" that features the latest and greatest products on display at DCW. Now, as the agency heads into the 2024 show, Merlot is eager to show off client success and capture the next big thing for "Haute at Home" viewers.

To find out how your brand can have a beneficial tradeshow presence (before, during and after the show), connect with the Merlot team at [email protected] or visit https://merlotmarketing.com/.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Merlot Marketing, Inc., (916) 285-9835, [email protected], https://merlotmarketing.com

SOURCE Merlot Marketing, Inc.