Merlot Marketing wins big at PRSA California Capital Chapter's Influence Awards

Full-service agency honored with five awards for impactful client work

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merlot Marketing, Inc. (Merlot), a leading agency in the public relations and marketing industry, has been awarded with several honors at the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) California Capital Chapter's annual Influence Awards.

"We are grateful for the prestigious recognition from the PRSA California Capital Chapter," said Brenda Forman, President at Merlot Marketing. "These award wins are a testament to our team's dedication to creating impactful and creative work and will inspire us to keep pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional results for our clients. Thank you to our incredible team and the PRSA California Capital Chapter for making this achievement possible."

The Influence Awards brought together industry leaders, professionals and creatives to celebrate outstanding public relations tactics and campaigns. This year's event was the largest in Influence Awards history, with more than 200 of the region's most influential communicators and aspiring communications students in attendance. With the awards honoring 61 winners across 17 categories, Merlot stood out among the competition, earning accolades that demonstrate its cutting-edge work for clients.

Merlot Marketing was honored with five Influence and Merit Awards, including:

External/Community Relations Campaign:

Influence Award - Regional San's EchoWater / Harvest Water Media Event: A private media gathering that celebrated the completion of a public works project.

Media Relations:

Influence Award - Nexgrill Product Reviews Campaign: Crafting an outreach strategy and pitch materials that focused on securing product reviews by top-tier consumer media outlets.

Influence Award - ROBAM KBIS 2023 Support: Media relations campaign that focused on securing media interest and meetings for ROBAM at the Kitchen and Bath Industry 2023 show.

Merit Award - ENGEO Brand Awareness: Creation and implementation of a custom PR.0 strategy to increase brand awareness and impressions.

Collateral Materials/Publications:

Merit Award - EMPAVA Brand Launch: Lead all branding and strategic communications efforts through message development, public relations and design projects for the brand's North America brand debut.

Merlot Marketing is known for its PR.0™ program, an innovative approach to public relations strategy and tactics that has integrated social media, digital, videtorial (editorialized video) and public relations to garner more impressions, build authentic relationships and effectively engage with the media.

