Merlot Marketing wins big at PRSA California Capital Chapter's Influence Awards

The Influence Awards are always a special occasion for us, giving us a chance to reflect on our accomplishments and receive recognition from those we respect in the industry. Post this

The 2024 Influence Awards brought together communications professionals, industry leaders and aspiring students, to showcase the exceptional work of the region's most influential communicators. The year's event honored 86 winners across 17 categories, with Merlot standing out among the competition, earning accolades that highlight the agency's expertise in creating innovative and impactful work for its diverse client base.

Merlot was honored with eight Influence and Merit Awards, including:

Audiovisual:

Influence Award – Sac Sewer Harvest Water Video: Informative video highlighting its role as California's largest agricultural water recycling project, to pitch stakeholders for grant money.

External/Community Relations Campaigns:

Influence Award – Jimboy's Tacos LTO & 70th Anniversary: The brand's first PR campaign focused on media outreach and increasing local brand awareness for its anniversary and limited-time menu item.

Influence Award – NaturVet PR Campaign: A strategic six-month campaign designed to boost brand awareness and secure editorial coverage, to increase product sales.

Influence Award – Westlake Royal Stone Solutions' Kerrie Kelly Partnership: Content creation for various media channels, through a two-year partnership with designer Kerrie Kelly , to boost brand awareness.

, to boost brand awareness. Merit Award – Forza KBIS 2024: Media relations campaign that focused on securing media interest and meetings for the brand's Kitchen and Bath Industry Show debut.

Media Relations:

Influence Award – Nexgrill Editorial Amplification: Developed and distributed a partially paid editorial campaign focused on spring grilling, designed to increase the brand's consumer media coverage.

Social Media:

Influence Award – Empava KBIS Promotion: Featured a live mermaid attraction to drive booth traffic, boost engagement and generate leads at the Kitchen and Bath Industry 2024 show.

Electronic/Digital:

Merit Award – Roebbelen Charity Tournament: Website development and design to promote an event in under thirty days, integrating payment, sign-up, and tracking functionalities.

Merlot Marketing is known for its PR.0™ program, an innovative approach to public relations strategy and tactics that has integrated social media, digital, Videtorial™ (editorialized video), editorial amplifications (mat releases) and public relations to garner more impressions, build authentic relationships and effectively engage with the media.

For more information about Merlot Marketing, Inc. please visit https://merlotmarketing.com/.

About Merlot Marketing

Promoting brands throughout North America for more than 20 years, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency specializing in consumer goods and the home and building products category. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Services include public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Discover the agency's passion, creativity and results at http://www.merlotmarketing.com.

Media Contact

Leena Ibrahim, Merlot Marketing, 916-285-9835, [email protected], https://merlotmarketing.com/

SOURCE Merlot Marketing; Merlot Marketing