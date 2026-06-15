MERP Systems Modernizes Washington State Gambling Commission's Licensing and Compliance Platform on Microsoft Dynamics 365

"MERP transformed one of Washington State' Gambling Commission's most complex regulatory platforms, replacing decades-old legacy systems with a unified Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution in under 18 months." Post this

The Washington State Gambling Commission regulates gambling activities across the state, overseeing licensing for thousands of operators, employees, and manufacturers, while managing enforcement and compliance investigations. Prior to this modernization, GMB's operations relied on fragmented legacy systems that limited staff efficiency, constrained public-facing self-service capabilities, and made cross-functional visibility difficult.

MERP Systems led the end-to-end implementation of a Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution encompassing both Customer Service and Finance modules. The platform now serves as the operational backbone for GMB, unifying licensing workflows, investigative case management, enforcement actions, and financial processing in a single, cloud-based environment.

Key Capabilities Delivered

Unified licensing lifecycle management — application intake through renewal, renewal tracking, and automated notifications

Compliance and investigative case management — structured workflows for enforcement, violations, and disciplinary actions

Modern MyAccount self-service portal — Washington State login-integrated portal replacing manual submission processes

Finance & Operations integration — fee processing, payment reconciliation, and financial reporting

Real-time dashboards and reporting — operational visibility for leadership and agency staff

Legacy data migration — full migration of historical licensing and enforcement records

"This platform transformation has fundamentally changed how our staff and the public interact with the Commission. What once required manual processes and siloed systems is now seamless, transparent, and efficient. More importantly, Polaris has established a strong foundation for how we serve licensees, tribal partners, and the public in the years ahead. MERP's deep expertise in Microsoft's Dynamics 365 and their commitment to understanding our Licensing, Enforcement and regulatory environment made this a truly exceptional delivery."

— Sayee K. Vaitheesvaran, Chief Information Officer, Washington State Gambling Commission

MERP's deep Microsoft Dynamics 365 expertise, proven government delivery methodology, and a highly experienced team of certified professionals were the driving forces behind one of the most complex state government technology transformations in GMB's recent history. What independent assessors projected as a four-year implementation effort, MERP delivered in under 18 months — without compromise to quality, scope, or compliance requirements. This achievement reflects not just technical capability, but the kind of disciplined execution, stakeholder partnership, and mission-focused delivery culture that defines how MERP approaches every government engagement.

"The GMB engagement represents MERP at its best — a complex government modernization that required both technical depth and regulatory sensitivity. Delivering an integrated CRM and F&O solution that streamlines everything from license applications to enforcement investigations reflects the kind of mission-driven work we are proud to do for our government clients."

— Soumya Padmanabhan, Vice President, MERP Systems, Inc.

About Washington State Gambling Commission

The Washington State Gambling Commission is the Washington state is an accredited, limited-jurisdiction law enforcement agency and the only statewide agency devoted to gambling licensing, regulation, and enforcement. Through collaboration with local, state, federal, tribal and international law enforcement agencies, Washington State Gambling commission work to fulfill state's legislative declaration of keeping the criminal element out of gambling, and promoting social welfare through strict regulation and control. The mission of Washington State Gambling commission is "Protect the Public by Ensuring that Gambling is Legal and Honest."

About MERP Systems, Inc.

MERP Systems, Inc. is a Microsoft Certified Solutions Partner headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, and AI/Copilot solutions for government agencies and enterprise clients. A CMMI Level 3 appraised, ISO certified enterprise with a GSA Schedule (GS-35F-409CA), MERP has supported large technology modernization engagements for federal agencies including the DHHS, DOI and State government agencies such as DPR, CDI, and CDPH. MERP's mission is to help government agencies modernize mission-critical operations through proven Microsoft technology.

Media Contact: Prem Nair, 703 501 3443, [email protected]

Media Contact

Prem Nair, MERP Systems Inc, 1 7035013443, [email protected], https://www.merpsystems.com

SOURCE MERP Systems Inc