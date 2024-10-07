MERP Systems Secures Contract with Washington State Gambling Commission to Modernize Business Applications

MERP Systems will lead a comprehensive modernization initiative for the Washington State Gambling Commission, enhancing their license management, investigations, and financial systems. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, MERP Systems will leverage the robust capabilities of Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365 to transform the Commission's operations and streamline business processes.

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MERP Systems, a Microsoft Gold Partner, has been awarded a prestigious contract by the Washington State Gambling Commission to spearhead a comprehensive modernization initiative. This effort will focus on revamping the Commission's gambling license management, independent investigations, and financial systems, leveraging the full capabilities of Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365 to drive business transformation.

The project aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Commission's core operations through improved process automation, integrated systems, and cutting-edge technology implementations. With a strong focus on streamlining workflows, MERP Systems will also undertake complex data migration and financial systems transformation to deliver a more cohesive and agile digital ecosystem.

Created in 1973, after gambling indictments of 51 Seattle police officers and a former county prosecutor, the Washington State Gambling Commission oversees regulation and licensing of the state's non-profit fundraising operations and for-profit businesses. The WSGC has 100 staff members serving a state of nearly 8 million and is self-funded through operator licensing fees.

"I am excited to partner with MERP Systems to modernize our technology stack, ensuring it remains up-to-date, resilient, and fully compliant with modern security protocols," said Sayee Vaitheesvaran, WSGC CIO. "This initiative will enhance our ability to deliver efficient and reliable services to the public, partners, and licensees."

"Our main goal with this project was to seek out the best partner for long term agency benefit as we continue to keep gambling legal and honest in the state of Washington," said Gary Drumheller, WSGC Deputy Director.

Priya Vasireddy, Vice President at MERP Systems, expressed excitement about the new partnership, stating, "MERP Systems is really excited to be part of another holistic digital transformation of business applications using the Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365. This win is a continued testament to our superior quality delivery model and unparalleled technical proficiency."

The Washington State Gambling Commission project is another addition to MERP Systems' growing portfolio of public sector modernization initiatives, showcasing the company's expertise in delivering impactful technology solutions. With a reputation for excellence in execution and deep domain knowledge, MERP Systems continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner for digital transformation in the government sector.

