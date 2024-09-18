Merrihew Named Chief Commercial Lines Officer at Frankenmuth Insurance

Merrihew will oversee all Commercial Lines operations and serve on the Executive Committee for Frankenmuth Mutual Holding Company and all subsidiary companies.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Merrihew was promoted to Chief Commercial Lines Officer at Frankenmuth Insurance, effective September 9, 2024. With this promotion and appointment by the Board of Directors of Frankenmuth Mutual Holding Company, Merrihew will oversee all Commercial Lines operations and serve on the Executive Committee for Frankenmuth Mutual Holding Company and all subsidiary companies.

Merrihew has been with Frankenmuth Insurance for nearly 30 years and has served as the Head of Commercial Lines Operations since 2020. During this time, he had a lead role in various Commercial Lines key priorities, including a technology transformation, department and regional restructuring, implementing the auto optional class plan, state expansion efforts, and, most recently, a small commercial initiative. Merrihew has extensive leadership, insurance, and underwriting knowledge and has demonstrated his strong technical skills throughout his tenure. He currently serves as Chairperson of the Frankenmuth Insurance Scholarship Foundation and serves on the Frankenmuth Insurance Foundation's Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

Merrihew holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Michigan-Flint. He has also furthered his formal insurance education and has earned the following professional designations: Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe), Associate in Risk Management (ARM), and Associate in Insurance Data Analytics (AIDA).

About Frankenmuth Insurance: Frankenmuth Insurance's core purpose is to provide peace of mind. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, the company has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 155 years.

