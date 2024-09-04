MES Wins Best of Lewis Center Award for 8th Consecutive Year

This recognition is especially meaningful to MES. Not only does the award and the inclusion in the Hall of Fame acknowledge our team's commitment to our customers and our pioneering work in manufacturing, it also exemplifies our collective spirit of giving back. Post this

"This recognition is especially meaningful to MES. Not only does the award and the inclusion in the Hall of Fame acknowledge our team's commitment to our customers and our pioneering work in manufacturing, it also exemplifies our collective spirit of giving back." says Founder and President Hiten Shah.

Best-in-class global supply chain and manufacturing solution

As a manufacturing leader who prioritizes customer service and community involvement, MES operates under a simple yet powerful philosophy:

Provide win-win solutions for our customers.

Create a challenging & exciting work environment for our team.

Develop quality suppliers across the globe.

MES is full-service provider of global manufacturing and supply chain management services that brings simplicity, scale, and superior solutions to North American OEMS looking to improve the quality and reliability of their manufactured components while also reducing their overhead in as many areas as possible.

Put our award-winning solutions to work for you

Not only have we designed an award-winning system of developing custom engineering solutions and a top-notch global manufacturing supplier network, we've also made collaborating with us an easy, hassle-free, and more efficient strategy for OEM manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers within the lighting, transportation, construction & agriculture, electrical & power, and e-mobility sectors.

Let our five-step process take you through securing highly competent and vetted suppliers, to transparent and effective quality systems, reliable and uninterrupted shipping, value-added operations and warehousing, and just-in-time (JIT) shipping.

We're grateful to the Lewis Center Award Program for recognizing the benefits of our family- and minority-owned company and our commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact for our valued customers, associates, and communities in Lewis Center, Ohio and all around the world.

To learn more about or to find out how MES can deliver cost savings and quicker lead times for you, please download our whitepaper, MES Supplier Consolidation: A Time-Tested Proven Solution or reach out to us today.

