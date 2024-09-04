MES Wins Best of Lewis Center Award for 8th Consecutive Year

MES, a manufacturing leader, has been honored with the Best of Lewis Center Award in the manufacturing category for the eighth consecutive year. This achievement has earned them a place in the 2023 Lewis Center Business Hall of Fame. The award recognizes MES's commitment to providing exceptional customer service, fostering a positive work environment, and developing quality suppliers globally. Founder and President Hiten Shah expressed gratitude for this recognition, highlighting the team's dedication and the company's contributions to the community. MES offers full-service global manufacturing and supply chain management solutions, helping North American OEMs improve quality, reliability, and reduce overhead. Their five-step process ensures efficient and transparent operations, from supplier sourcing to just-in-time shipping.
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're thrilled to announce that MES has been selected for the Best of Lewis Center Award Program in the manufacturing category. Even better, we're humbled and honored that bringing home this award for the eighth time in eight consecutive years qualified us for the 2023 Lewis Center Business Hall of Fame.
This annual awards program honors the achievements of local businesses like MES for best practices and competitive programs that provide long-term value to meet customer needs.
"This recognition is especially meaningful to MES. Not only does the award and the inclusion in the Hall of Fame acknowledge our team's commitment to our customers and our pioneering work in manufacturing, it also exemplifies our collective spirit of giving back." says Founder and President Hiten Shah.
Best-in-class global supply chain and manufacturing solution
As a manufacturing leader who prioritizes customer service and community involvement, MES operates under a simple yet powerful philosophy:
Provide win-win solutions for our customers.
Create a challenging & exciting work environment for our team.
Develop quality suppliers across the globe.
MES is full-service provider of global manufacturing and supply chain management services that brings simplicity, scale, and superior solutions to North American OEMS looking to improve the quality and reliability of their manufactured components while also reducing their overhead in as many areas as possible.
Put our award-winning solutions to work for you
Not only have we designed an award-winning system of developing custom engineering solutions and a top-notch global manufacturing supplier network, we've also made collaborating with us an easy, hassle-free, and more efficient strategy for OEM manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers within the lighting, transportation, construction & agriculture, electrical & power, and e-mobility sectors.
Let our five-step process take you through securing highly competent and vetted suppliers, to transparent and effective quality systems, reliable and uninterrupted shipping, value-added operations and warehousing, and just-in-time (JIT) shipping.
We're grateful to the Lewis Center Award Program for recognizing the benefits of our family- and minority-owned company and our commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact for our valued customers, associates, and communities in Lewis Center, Ohio and all around the world.
To learn more about or to find out how MES can deliver cost savings and quicker lead times for you, please download our whitepaper, MES Supplier Consolidation: A Time-Tested Proven Solution or reach out to us today.
