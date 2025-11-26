Mesa and CMS Companies Announce Merger to Create a Stronger, Customer-Focused Commercial Services and Household Goods Moving Leader

"This merger marks a pivotal moment for Mesa," said Kevin Head, CEO of Mesa. "By joining forces with CMS, we're combining two organizations that share a deep commitment to customer service and operational excellence. Post this

"This merger marks a pivotal moment for Mesa," said Kevin Head, CEO of Mesa. "By joining forces with CMS, we're combining two organizations that share a deep commitment to customer service and operational excellence. Together, we will expand our reach, strengthen our capabilities, and create new opportunities for our teams and valued customers."

The combined company will operate under the Mesa brand and will continue to prioritize customer satisfaction, service consistency, and innovation. Both organizations share guiding principles of Pride, Respect, and Trust, along with a shared purpose of Helping People and to Be the Best.

"Partnering with Mesa allows us to build on our legacy of 'Excellence in Motion' while embracing a future of growth and innovation," said Rick Smith, President and CEO of CMS. "Our shared values will guide us as we integrate and deliver even greater service to our customers. This is an exciting next chapter for all of us."

Looking Ahead

This merger creates significant opportunities for growth, enhanced service offerings, and expanded geographic reach. Customers can expect the same high level of service they have come to trust, now backed by the combined expertise and resources of two industry leaders.

"Our customers and partners are at the heart of everything we do," said Casey Ellis, President of Mesa. "This partnership enhances our ability to support our commercial and residential clients by expanding our capabilities and strengthening our regional presence. Together with CMS, we will continue to provide the dependable, well-coordinated service our clients expect and deserve."

About Mesa

Mesa has been a trusted provider of commercial logistics and household goods moving for more than 45 years. With the recent acquisition of S&M, Mesa now operates branches in Salt Lake City, Denver, Grand Junction, Boise, Helena, Bozeman and Fremont. Mesa is committed to delivering reliable, customer-focused solutions across the United States. www.mesamoving.com

About CMS Companies

CMS Companies has provided relocation and logistics services for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality and customer care. CMS Companies is the parent company of CMS Relocation & Logistics and Sullivan Moving & Storage, serving Seattle, San Diego, Phoenix, and additional Western U.S. markets, offering full-service domestic and international support. www.cmscompanies.com/

Media Contact

Sofia Marr, Mesa, 1 2064061166, [email protected], www.mesamoving.com

SOURCE Mesa