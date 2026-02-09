Mesa and CMS Companies Complete Merger, Expanding Capabilities Across the Western U.S.

"With CMS joining the Mesa family, it gives us the ability to expand our solutions and help more customers in more places. It's the best of both worlds and brings continuity for our clients and new opportunities for the future.", said Casey Ellis, President of Mesa. Post this

"This marks the start of a new chapter for Mesa," said Kevin Head, CEO of Mesa. "We are now one team with a shared purpose and a wider footprint to support our customers. By joining these two organizations, we strengthen our presence in key markets where our clients need us most, while maintaining the exceptional service standards both companies are known for."

CMS Companies will retain its existing brand identity in the near term, now operating with refreshed visual branding and the endorsement "A Mesa Systems Company." Customers will continue working with the same trusted teams and contacts already familiar with their projects.

"Our teams are energized and ready for what comes next," said Casey Ellis, President of Mesa. "With CMS joining the Mesa family, it gives us the ability to expand our solutions and help more customers in more places. It's the best of both worlds and brings continuity for our clients and new opportunities for the future."

As part of the combination, CMS International has been integrated into Mesa International, forming a strengthened single division supporting global moves, logistics, and international commerce. Ed Roth will serve as Vice President of the combined Mesa International unit.

Mesa has also expanded its commercial and household goods leadership as part of its growth strategy. Dave Nelson has been appointed Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales, and Sofia Marr assumes the role of Senior Vice President of Household Good Sales & Marketing.

Together, Mesa and CMS will continue to reflect shared values rooted in Pride, Respect, and Trust, and a common purpose: Helping People and Being the Best.

About Mesa

Mesa is a full-service logistics and relocation provider serving commercial, industrial, and residential clients across the western United States. With more than 45 years of proven experience, Mesa delivers commercial moving, FF&E installation, warehousing and distribution, household goods relocation, and international logistics through an expanding service network.

About CMS Companies

CMS Companies has served commercial and household relocation customers for more than a century, with a strong track record of operational reliability, customer relationships, and workplace culture. CMS has offices in Phoenix, Seattle, and San Diego and serves clients across multiple industries with solutions tailored to business and household needs.

Sofia Marr, Mesa Systems, 1 858-256-2760, mesamoving.com

