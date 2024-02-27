Mesa Science Associates Contributes to Study Demonstrating Efficacy of Intranasal Spray at Treating Anaphylaxis

From an article recently published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Global

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kenneth Dretchen, PhD, of Mesa Science Associates, in collaboration with researchers from Bryn Pharma LLC, Celerion Inc., and Allucent, recently published an article in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Global entitled "A 13.2 mg epinephrine intranasal spray demonstrates comparable pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety to a 0.3 mg epinephrine autoinjector."

The current treatment option of acute anaphylaxis via intramuscular administration of epinephrine (e.g., EpiPen) poses a number of issues. The device itself can be difficult to obtain due to its high cost and limited availability in many countries. The device's design can cause many people to struggle due to needle-use anxiety, and its non-user-friendly nature might increase the risk of injury or cause a treatment delay. The published study was conducted to demonstrate that an intranasal spray is a viable alternative.

Results of the study concluded that the intranasal spray is as good or better than the 0.3 mg autoinjector and could address the unmet medical and patient needs for a needle-free, convenient, and effective dose-delivery system for self-administration of epinephrine. In the future, the intranasal administration of epinephrine may provide greater clinical utility and optimize clinical outcomes by ensuring sufficient epinephrine is delivered as quickly as with an autoinjector with higher and more prolonged therapeutic levels of epinephrine plasma.

Mesa Science Associates Inc. is a veteran-owned small business located within the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. (FITCI) at 321 Ballenger Center Drive, in Frederick, Md.

