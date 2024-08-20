Mesa Science Associates Joins Forces with MedSurgPI , LLC

Commenting on the partnership, Michael Mesa, MSA's president, had this to say, "We look forward to working closely with MedSurgPI to bring a wider array of pharmaceutical development services to our clients." Post this

MedSurgPI is located in Research Triangle Park, NC and provides medical consulting for product development and medical affairs. Its suite of services includes: medical oversight for clinical studies; clinical strategy; medical monitoring; medical affairs; journal articles; fractional Chief Medical Officer services; and medical input for promotional (LMR) review.

Commenting on the partnership, Michael Mesa, MSA's president, had this to say, "We look forward to working closely with MedSurgPI to bring a wider array of pharmaceutical development services to our clients." Both companies believe their coordinated efforts will offer clients a powerful set of research guidance and management tools, beginning with preclinical studies and running all the way through FDA filings. Dr. Gerald Klein, Principal of MedSurgPI said this about the partnership, "This collaboration with Mesa Science Associates will enhance our capacity to deliver robust preclinical and scientific consulting services to our clients."

The services these two companies are bringing together are especially important for startup biotech companies, which don't necessarily have the size and staffing to internalize such disparate capabilities under one roof. Small to mid-sized companies will now be able to access them from a single source, which will be a benefit to them and reassuring to their investors, which can range from private equity, to venture capital, to angel investors, and family funds.

About Mesa Science Associates, Inc.

Mesa Science Associates (MSA) is a veteran-owned small business located in the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. (FITCI), located at 321 Ballenger Center Drive in Frederick, MD. MSA provides a comprehensive array of pharmaceutical development solutions to the research community, including the federal government. From product development planning to NDA or BLA submission, MSA's flexible service model leverages a network of highly skilled research and research support professionals from across the U.S. to consult with laboratory specialists on: pharmacology; preclinical drug evaluation; clinical studies; CMC development; drug delivery systems; and regulatory consulting throughout the drug-approval process.

About MedSurgPI, LLC

MedSurg Pl is a pharmaceutical physician consulting company based out of Research Triangle Park in North Carolina. MedSurgPI provides medical expertise for clinical strategy, protocol review and development, FDA meetings, investigator meetings, and more. It also provides fractional (functional) medical services, including Chief Medical Officer, Medical Monitor, and Medical Director. MedSurg Pl's medical affairs capabilities includes medical communications, LMR review, KOL selection and management, and continuing medical education. MedSurg PI also offers comprehensive DSMB services, bringing together an elite team of experienced physician specialists, statisticians, and pharmacokinetic experts dedicated to serving as your DSMB.

Media Contact

Michael Mesa, Mesa Science Associates, Inc, 240.778.8616

