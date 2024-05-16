MessageGears' Elizabeth Weddle Speaking at Association for National Advertisers' Marketing Technology Conference

"Enterprise marketers face a variety of challenges every single day when it comes to building, executing and measuring successful marketing campaigns." Post this

Weddle's session will focus on helping enterprise organizations untangle marketing technology challenges, including internal roadblocks caused by marketing technology, inefficient workarounds, and cybersecurity risks associated with copying customer data to multiple platforms.

The 2024 ANA Marketing Technology for Marketers Conference will explore how emerging capabilities like generative AI, composability, and low code/no code are being used to create brilliant customer experiences more efficiently and effectively. The conference includes a panel of cross-functional industry experts discussing how leading brands are leveraging data and technology to enable some of the world's most innovative marketing programs to exceed their business objectives.

About MessageGears

MessageGears is the only data-connected cross-channel engagement platform built for today's enterprise. MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.

