MessageGears Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List for the Third Time

"Our innovative approach helps the world's biggest brands unlock the potential of their own data to create experiences that blow their customers away," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. "Awards like this highlight the fact that more brands are turning away from more limiting technology." Tweet this

"It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. "Our innovative approach helps the world's biggest brands unlock the potential of their own data to create experiences that blow their customers away. Awards like this highlight the fact that more brands are turning away from more limiting technology."

MessageGears' platform enables enterprise marketers to leverage zero- and first-party data to engage with their customers in highly personalized ways across all channels, including email, SMS, and mobile apps. In pioneering the only enterprise customer engagement solution that directly accesses brands' data repositories—instead of relying on cloud data syncs—MessageGears eliminates the latency, inflexibility, and other limitations that other marketing platforms introduce. MessageGears proudly services leading brands like Expedia, OpenTable, Party City, Rakuten, and T-Mobile.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc.editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

MessageGears is ranked 2,948th on the 2023 Inc. 5000, making this the third time the company has made the list. Additionally, MessageGears is ranked 365th in the software industry, 132th in the state of Georgia, and 125th in the Atlanta area.

"Over the next few years, we expect to see a continuing wave of enterprise B2C brands investing in their first-party customer data," said Barnette at MessageGears. "As the only platform that can help those marketers fully capitalize on that investment, the team at MessageGears is excited and poised for much more growth to come."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About MessageGears

MessageGears is a warehouse-native customer engagement platform that delivers advanced customer segmentation, message personalization, and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. Check out the MessageGears blog and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest on data-driven marketing.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31-November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

Kevin Wolf, MessageGears, 888-352-0886, [email protected], www.messagegears.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE MessageGears