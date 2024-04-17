MessageGears Names Nathan Remmes Chief Operating Officer

"The team at MessageGears has built an incredible platform to bring enterprise brands directly to their data and activate it like never before," Post this

Remmes brings more than 15 years of go-to-market, operations, and strategic leadership experience. Most recently, he was the Chief Growth Officer for COMPLY, responsible for leading the sales, revenue operations, marketing, and communications efforts. Previously, Remmes was a member of the executive leadership team at Salesloft, where he led the commercial segment's customers from lead to renewal, managing teams in the US, Europe, and Asia. Prior to Salesloft, he led marketing and business development at NanoLumens. He earned a bachelor's degree from Canisius College and holds the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI).

"The team at MessageGears has built an incredible platform to bring enterprise brands directly to their data and activate it like never before," said Remmes. "I'm looking forward to all we can accomplish together to help our customers build and deliver the most impactful campaigns across all channels."

About MessageGears

MessageGears is the only data-connected cross-channel engagement platform built for today's enterprise. MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, OpenTable, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.

Media Contact

