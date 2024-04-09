MessageGears Partners with Snowflake to Launch Application in the Data Cloud

"This means marketers can use MessageGears without any data leaving Snowflake, enabling them to work with more data in more complex ways, faster and more securely." Post this

Snowpark Container Services is a fully managed container offering that allows users to easily deploy, manage, and scale containerized services, jobs, and functions, all within the security and governance boundaries of Snowflake, and requiring zero data movement.

With MessageGears running within Snowflake, customers benefit from:

No Data Mapping: Analyze, model, explore, and harness data within the secure and governed - environment of your Snowflake account.

Fully Managed Environment: Maintenance-free infrastructure and minimal effort creating clusters for service applications.

Integrated Security: Applications running in Snowpark Container Services are integrated with Snowflake features and are delivered within Snowflake's security model.

No Data Movement: Services running in Snowpark Container Services are running directly on data in Snowflake, this means that zero movement of data is required and services connect seamlessly and securely to the data.

"MessageGears' collaboration with Snowflake marks a significant milestone in giving consumer brands unparalleled access to their data," said Onil Gunawardana, Head of Product Management, Marketing Data Cloud, Snowflake. "By leveraging the capabilities of Snowflake's secure and governed environment, the MessageGears app eliminates data movement, streamlining operations and enhancing security. This partnership exemplifies Snowflake's commitment to innovation and providing customers with the tools they need to thrive in today's data-driven landscape."

About MessageGears

MessageGears is the only data-connected cross-channel engagement platform built for today's enterprise. MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at http://www.messagegears.com.

