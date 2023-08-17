MessageGears Recognized as Best B2C Email Marketing Solution in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

"We're giving enterprise brands the tools they need to create dynamic personalization at scale that drives brand loyalty and lifetime value with contextual and timely messages," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. Tweet this

MessageGears takes a unique approach to activating data in email and other cross-channel campaigns. Instead of requiring brands to send a copy of their data to be hosted in the platform, MessageGears' solutions install directly on top of a brand's existing database, giving marketers real-time access to customer information without time-consuming data syncs.

Additionally, MessageGears makes it simple to orchestrate campaigns in one interface. Using audience preferences and dynamic behavioral data, messages are delivered to the right place at the right time. By sitting on top of a brand's existing modern data warehouse through a direct connection with KMS encryption technology, MessageGears provides unmatched data security.

"We're helping some of the biggest brands get closer to their customers by unlocking the potential of their data, allowing them to create experiences that blow their customers away," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. "Marketing and IT teams are more efficient and effective with MessageGears. We're giving enterprise brands the tools they need to create dynamic personalization at scale that drives brand loyalty and lifetime value with contextual and timely messages."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"In pioneering the only enterprise solution that directly accesses a brands' data repositories, MessageGears eliminates latency and inflexibility. Brands no longer have to rely on cloud data syncs. Congratulations on being our pick for 'Best B2C Email Marketing Solution,'" said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Marketers have been using archaic platforms that limit their ability to connect with their customers for years. MessageGears allows direct data access through their innovative platform capabilities, so marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before."

About MessageGears

MessageGears is the only data-connected customer engagement platform built for today's enterprise. MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Wolf, MessageGears, 888-352-0886, [email protected], www.messagegears.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE MessageGears