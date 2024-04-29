MessageGears Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in Atlanta

"We'll continue to push the boundaries of customer and cross-channel engagement for large consumer brands by providing the technology that allows our customers to create sophisticated campaigns to engage consumers when, where, and how they want to be reached." Post this

"This is a proud accomplishment for us and representative of the great work done by every team member here at MessageGears," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. "We'll continue to push the boundaries of customer and cross-channel engagement for large consumer brands by providing the technology that allows our customers to create sophisticated campaigns to engage consumers when, where, and how they want to be reached."

MessageGears accomplished significant growth in recent years, with strong momentum going into 2024. Revenues increased by more than 159 percent between 2021 and 2023 and headcount increased by nearly 105 percent during the same period.

To qualify, your company must be privately held; based in the 20-county metro Atlanta area and not a subsidiary of another company; established first quarter 2021 or earlier (to judge a two-year growth); have experienced a two-year growth in sales of more than 50%; and 2023 revenues between $1 million and $300 million.

MessageGears is the only data-connected cross-channel engagement platform built for today's enterprise. MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.

