MessageGears Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

"Our platform is purpose-built to help big brands get closer to their customers by unlocking the full potential of their data. This recognition in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to the ongoing dedication MessageGears demonstrates for our joint customers." Tweet this

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

-- Identity & Activation

-- Identity & Onboarders

-- Customer Data Activation

Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Snowflake's Data Cloud enables marketing professionals to model and enrich their data directly in the Data Cloud without the need to move or copy that data elsewhere," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "MessageGears' innovative work helps brands leverage their Snowflake data to send dynamic and personalized marketing campaigns in real-time. We look forward to observing their continued momentum in empowering our joint customers."

MessageGears was identified in Snowflake's report as one to watch in the Customer Data Activation category as a cloud-native customer engagement platform that connects directly to the Data Cloud, helping users build flexible, personalized, real-time interactions across every channel for profitable and loyal customer relationships. MessageGears makes it possible for enterprise marketers to leverage zero- and first-party data to engage with their customers in personalized ways. By directly accessing the Snowflake Data Cloud, MessageGears helps customers eliminate the latency, inflexibility, and other limitations they face when using legacy marketing platforms.

"Our platform is purpose-built to help big brands get closer to their customers by unlocking the full potential of their data. This recognition in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to the ongoing dedication MessageGears demonstrates for our joint customers," said Michael Murdza, MessageGears' Vice President of Product. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Snowflake as we enable enterprises to access all of the data that lives in their Snowflake Data Cloud so they can activate the marketing campaigns of their dreams."

Joint customers of MessageGears and Snowflake include leading enterprise brands like Rakuten, Party City, OpenTable, Frontdoor, American Home Shield, Indeed, Sherwin-Williams, and Expedia.

"There's no more data syncing from an old system into another system," said Joseph Lee, Senior Technical Engagement Marketing Manager at joint customer, OpenTable. "All of our marketing channels sit on top of Snowflake. MessageGears does the deployment. So all of our personalized emails can then trigger off of this Snowflake data set. It goes out, and then it stores right back into Snowflake, which is also a huge plus."

MessageGears became a Powered By Snowflake partner and a Technology partner in 2022. The Powered By Snowflake designation reflects the fact that MessageGears is a Snowflake-connected application and that the cloud aspect of MessageGears leverages the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About MessageGears

MessageGears is a warehouse-native customer engagement platform that delivers advanced customer segmentation, message personalization, and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. Check out the MessageGears blog and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest on data-driven marketing.

Media Contact

Kevin Wolf, MessageGears, 888-352-0886, [email protected], www.messagegears.com

SOURCE MessageGears