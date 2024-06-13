MessageGears Releases 2024 State of Enterprise Marketing Report

Provides insight into customer engagement platforms, including capabilities, weaknesses and propensity for switching
ATLANTA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MessageGears, the leading cross-channel engagement platform for large consumer brands, today announced the release of its 2024 State of Enterprise Marketing Report. The report provides insights into the number of customer engagement platforms used by enterprises, preferred capabilities in a customer engagement platform, weaknesses identified in customer engagement platforms, propensity of enterprises to switch customer engagement platforms and key decision makers.
"Enterprise brands are always looking for ways to become more efficient and effective with their customer engagement efforts," said Will Devlin, Vice President of Marketing for MessageGears. "This report provides insight and perspective into what enterprise brands are doing when it comes to customer engagement platforms, including strengths that are necessary for success and weaknesses that are a hindrance to progress."
Key findings include:
- Enterprise organizations, by and large, use one customer engagement platform (64%).
"This report will help enterprise brands make more informed decisions when it comes to investing in their marketing technology stack," added Devlin. "We're excited to share these insights to continue to move the industry forward."
About the Report
The data set for the 2024 State of Enterprise Marketing Report is based on survey responses from 291 marketing professionals from enterprise organizations across the United States. The survey instrument was in the field from February-March 2024.
About MessageGears
MessageGears is the only data-connected cross-channel engagement platform built for today's enterprise. MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.
