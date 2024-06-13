MessageGears Releases 2024 State of Enterprise Marketing Report

"This report provides insight and perspective into what enterprise brands are doing when it comes to customer engagement platforms, including strengths that are necessary for success and weaknesses that are a hindrance to progress." Post this

Key findings include:

Enterprise organizations, by and large, use one customer engagement platform (64%).

"This report will help enterprise brands make more informed decisions when it comes to investing in their marketing technology stack," added Devlin. "We're excited to share these insights to continue to move the industry forward."

About the Report

The data set for the 2024 State of Enterprise Marketing Report is based on survey responses from 291 marketing professionals from enterprise organizations across the United States. The survey instrument was in the field from February-March 2024.

