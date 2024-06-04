MessageGears Showcases Snowpark Container Services Integration at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024

"MessageGears has been amazing to work with and their data-sharing setup with Snowflake has been an absolute game changer for us." Post this

Running MessageGears within Snowflake using Snowpark Container Services, allows users to manage data within the security and governance boundaries of Snowflake, requiring zero data movement.

By leveraging the Snowflake Data Cloud, MessageGears is joining Snowflake in mobilizing the world's data to help enterprise organizations make better and more informed decisions about how, when, and where to engage their customers.

"MessageGears in combination with the Snowflake Data Cloud, helps customers avoid the constraints of cookie-cutter data models," said Onil Gunawardana, Head of Product Management, Marketing Data Cloud, Snowflake. "Direct control of their data enables companies to properly represent business-specific data models like customers, products, transactions, behavioral data, locations, coupons, and more."

By partnering with Snowflake to showcase MessageGears as a Native App running on Snowpark Container Services, MessageGears will empower joint customers to fully engage consumers with no data transfer in a fully managed environment with integrated security.

"MessageGears has been amazing to work with and their data-sharing setup with Snowflake has been an absolute game changer for us," said Lauren Lambis, the Director of Digital Marketing at Orlando Magic, who is leveraging the combined power of MessageGears and Snowflake.

To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please visit here. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

About MessageGears

MessageGears is the only data-connected cross-channel engagement platform built for today's enterprise. MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.

Media Contact

Andy Prince, MessageGears, 5122894728, [email protected], https://messagegears.com/

SOURCE MessageGears