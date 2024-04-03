Messages from Spirit with Psychic Mediums Victor Paruta & Chad Seibert

Psychic mediums Victor Paruta and Chad Seibert set to host an entertaining and powerful show

CINCINNATI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join us for a fascinating evening of messages from your loved ones in Spirit with two of Cincinnati's top psychic mediums, Victor Paruta and Chad Seibert. This entertaining and powerful show will be followed by a meet and greet in the theater lobby.

Victor Paruta was named "Best Psychic" by Cincinnati Magazine for his "mysteriously accurate and compelling readings." He was featured nationally on ABC's "The View" and "The List" as an expert on ghosts and hauntings, and on two episodes of "Beyond Belief" with George Noory, currently streaming on Gaia TV on Amazon Prime. Victor is the founder of Cincinnati's Victory of Light Expo, one of the largest body, mind and spirit events in the country. He has appeared on all of Cincinnati's major TV and Radio stations and was recently featured in the Tampa Bay Times.

Chad Seibert developed his mediumship by studying with some of the world's top mediums, including at England's famous Arthur Findlay College. He is a certified medium with the USCL Church and has taught at Western New York's Lily Dale Spiritualist Assembly. He currently teaches mediumship at Inner Compass in Cincinnati. Chad is also a published author.

Tickets: General admission tickets are $40.00 each. VIP tickets for the front three rows are available at $75.00 each. Limited seating and advance purchase only. Refreshments will be available. The show runs from 7:00 p.m. EST to 8:30 p.m. EST at the Sharonville Cultural Arts Center Theater in Cincinnati, Ohio.

To purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/43e2aRX

Date and Time: Friday, April 19, 2024 - 7 P.M. EST to 8:30 P.M. EST

Event location: Sharonville Cultural Arts Center Theater, 11165 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241.

Parking is free.

