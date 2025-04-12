Messer Cutting Systems Announces Global Leadership Transition: Dr. Norbert Klapper Appointed Global CEO

Messer Cutting Systems is pleased to announce that Dr. Norbert Klapper has been appointed as the new Global CEO of Messer Cutting Systems.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messer Cutting Systems is pleased to announce that Dr. Norbert Klapper has been appointed as the new Global CEO of Messer Cutting Systems, succeeding Bill Heller, who will step down following years of dedicated leadership.

Bill Heller has been a key leader within Messer Cutting Systems, serving in multiple executive roles, including CEO Americas and Global CEO. Under his leadership, the company expanded its market presence, strengthened its customer relationships, and modernized its product and digital solutions portfolio. Bill's focus on innovation, customer value, and integration of cutting technologies with automation and software solutions has helped Messer build a strong foundation for future growth.

Succeeding Heller is Dr. Norbert Klapper, a highly respected executive with extensive global leadership experience in industrial manufacturing. Most recently, Dr. Klapper served as CEO of Rieter, a world-leading supplier of systems for short-staple fiber spinning. At Rieter, he led major global transformation efforts focused on innovation, operational excellence, and value creation for customers.

Dr. Klapper brings a strategic vision and a deep understanding of industrial technologies and international markets. His appointment signals Messer's continued commitment to strengthening its global position as a leader in cutting systems and digitalized manufacturing solutions.

Bill will remain in a senior advisory role supporting both Annette Doyle, the new CEO of Messer Cutting Americas, and Dr. Norbert Klapper, Global CEO Messer Cutting Systems during this transition period.

This transition marks an exciting new chapter for Messer Cutting Systems as it accelerates global collaboration, product innovation, and customer-focused transformation.

For more information about Messer Cutting Systems and its leadership, visit https://us.messer-cutting.com/about-us/management/.

Media Contact

Steve Vogt, Messer Cutting Systems, 1 262-212-2208, [email protected], https://us.messer-cutting.com/

SOURCE Messer Cutting Systems