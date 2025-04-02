Messer Cutting Systems Appoints Annette Doyle as New CEO of Messer Cutting Systems, Inc. and President Americas

"Messer's commitment to customer-first, continuous improvement, and leadership excellence resonates deeply with me. It's an environment where I feel I can truly contribute." Post this

Doyle began her journey in manufacturing through hands-on apprenticeships and internships, advancing steadily through technical service, operations, and executive

roles. With experience spanning manufacturing, customer enablement, technical service, and general management, she has led large-scale business transformations in

multiple international locations. —always with a focus on operational excellence, employee engagement, and sustainable growth.

She holds degrees in mechanical engineering and business administration, along with a Master of Science in technology management from institutions in the U.S. and Germany. Doyle has been honored with the Women in Manufacturing STEP Award, recognizing her leadership and impact on the industry.

A New Vision Grounded in Innovation and Accountability

"Messer's commitment to customer-first, continuous improvement, and leadership excellence resonates deeply with me. It's an environment where I feel I can truly

contribute."

In her new role, Doyle envisions establishing a solid, forward-looking, innovation-and productivity-driven position for Messer in the Americas. She aims to build a culture of collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement, where employees feel safe, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.

By cultivating a high-engagement, purpose-driven workplace, Doyle's leadership will

enable Messer to deliver smarter processes, better products, and faster response times—ultimately creating the best value for all customers. Her approach ensures that every innovation, improvement, and internal success directly translates to measurable benefits for Messer's customers across the industrial cutting landscape.

"I am looking forward to the awesome responsibility of leadership at Messer Cutting Systems," Doyle stated. "With exciting new technologies on the horizon, we have an incredible opportunity to strengthen our role in the North and South American markets. My goal is to build a company culture where every contributor collaborates, feels

psychologically safe, and is individually accountable for our customers."

About Messer Cutting Systems

Messer Cutting Systems is a global supplier of cutting-edge technology for the metalworking industry. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Messer

offers a range of solutions designed to enhance productivity and efficiency in metal cutting processes.

For more information about Messer Cutting Systems and its leadership team, please visit https://us.messer-cutting.com.

