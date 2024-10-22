Messianism and 'Christed ones' are Subjects of the Latest Metaphysical Articles Blog Post

. . . everybody should develop one's personal understanding of how to become one's own 'Messiah' through the examples provided by human surrogates / 'Chosen ones' / 'Christed ones.' Post this

Huston Smith is quoted in the new blog article: ". . . apocalypticism overtook hopes for military victory and they [Jewish people] banked increasingly on a miraculous redemption. The Messianic Age would break in at any moment . . . The Messianic idea crystallized (and retained its vitality) out of the tensions created by its ingredient opposites. The vitality of the idea proved to be infectious. Christianity reshaped it into the Second Coming of Christ; seventeenth century Europe into the idea of historical progress; and Marx into his dream of a coming classless society."

Blogger Mark Russell Bell also quotes from a book by Rabbi Samuel Penner: "Every person has an active role to play in advancing those 'messianic days' of human fulfillment." Penner cited Talmud Shabbat, 31a: "What is hateful to you, do not to your fellowmen. That is the entire Law; all the rest is commentary." 'The Golden Rule' is essential for most if not all of the world's spiritual wisdom traditions.

Israel I. Mattuck wrote in a 1953 book: "The Messianism of the Prophets is a very simple doctrine. The world will be cleansed of its evil and good will be finally established for ever. Social injustices will be eliminated from the life of mankind . . . War, and preparations for it, will be abolished; peace will cover the earth under the rule of righteousness."

Authors Manly P. Hall and Tony Bushy both individually researched the origination of the word 'Christ.' Hall in a 1961 article found the term to express "the soul of God abiding in man" and Bushby reported: "the word Kristo and its derivations, Krst, Krist, Kristo, Khyst and Krish-na appeared in every ancient religious system and showed the original Kristo concept was believed to be the personal and invisible mediator and guide between God and everything spiritual in man."

Zecharia Sitchin wrote about finding "similarities between the Babylonian Marduk and the Egyptian God Ra" (and Amen-Ra or spelled as Ammon / Amon / Amun).

Bell's blog is entitled Metaphysical Articles: Interesting Articles, Links and Other Media. He began regularly reporting about extensively documented case chronologies of so-called 'paranormal' or 'supernatural' phenomena in 2009 so that readers could become acquainted with a variety of detailed authentic case chronologies. Beyond incarnations on Earth there is perpetual existence in the ascended realms of existence — you are a 'consciousness unit' and unique 'iota' of the omnipresent God Force that is actively participating in your life. "Learning about life in the ascended realm of existence enables one to live more wisely today."

'Channeling' / 'mediumship' cases that encompass use of the expression 'God Force' include those of Edgar Cayce, Leslie Flint, Eileen Garrett, Helen Greaves, Thomas Jacobson*, JZ Knight*, Gladys Osborne Leonard, Jach Pursel*, Estelle Roberts, Jane Roberts, Pat Rodegast*, Neville Rowe and Kevin Ryerson*. (*contemporary cases) One blog article is a Channeling Cases - Articles and Videos Links Index.

Bell's latest article presents the evidence that "everybody should develop one's personal understanding of how to become one's own 'Messiah' through the examples provided by human surrogates / 'Chosen ones' / 'Christed ones.'"

The twin brother of publicist Michael Russell who became the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's first professional marketing executive, Mark Russell Bell was a child when he first experienced several occurrences of so-called 'paranormal' or 'unexplained phenomena.' After receiving awards as a high school journalist, Bell became a cinema student at USC. Prior to becoming a metaphysical author with the publication of the case study TESTAMENT in 1997, he worked as a movie studio publicity writer for such Paramount films as "Braveheart," "Forrest Gump," "Ghost," "The Godfather, Part III," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and the "Star Trek" series.

In 2021, Bell added a new online page offering an Articles Index of Subjects and Titles with Links and originated a new journal blog. There is also a page of Online Autobiography Chapter Links.

