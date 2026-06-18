META Development Announces $15 Million Sale at Colette Residences, with One Buyer Acquiring Four Homes to Create Two Custom Duplex Townhouses

International investor purchases four residences totaling more than 9,000 square feet in one of South Brickell's most exclusive boutique developments

MIAMI, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- META Development has announced a $15 million transaction at Colette Residences, its boutique luxury condominium development in South Brickell, marking one of the project's most significant sales to date and underscoring continued demand for highly customized, large-format residences in Miami's urban core.

The transaction involved a single international buyer acquiring four residences totaling 9,029 square feet, which will be combined into two separate duplex townhouses. The residences traded for $1,661 per square foot and will occupy two full floors within the development, creating a uniquely scaled living experience rarely available in the Brickell market.

Designed by renowned architecture and interior design firm OSPA, the future duplex townhouses reflect a growing preference among luxury buyers and investors for expansive, customizable residences that offer the privacy and exclusivity of a single-family home within a boutique condominium setting.

"This transaction speaks to the growing demand for larger, more personalized living environments within Miami's luxury residential market," said Andrew Rasken, CEO of META Development. "Today's buyers are looking beyond traditional condominium layouts and are increasingly seeking opportunities to create residences tailored to their individual lifestyles and long-term investment strategies. Colette was designed with that flexibility and level of exclusivity in mind."

Located in South Brickell, Colette Residences is a 38-residence boutique condominium, offering a refined alternative to larger high-rise developments. The project emphasizes privacy, connection to community, thoughtful design, and spacious floor plans, attracting buyers seeking a more intimate residential experience in one of Miami's most desirable neighborhoods.

Sales and marketing for Colette Residences is represented by by Eklund | Gomes, one of South Florida's leading luxury residential sales teams.

"What makes this transaction so noteworthy is not just the $15 million price tag, but the buyer's vision," said Fredrik Eklund, Founder of Eklund | Gomes. "We're seeing sophisticated buyers move away from standardized luxury and toward residences that can be tailored to their exact needs. The ability to acquire four homes and create two expansive duplex townhouses in a boutique building like Colette is incredibly rare in Brickell, and it speaks to the project's unique appeal."

The assemblage further reinforces demand for boutique luxury developments that offer customization opportunities not typically found within larger condominium projects. With a limited collection of residences available, Colette continues to attract discerning domestic and international buyers seeking both lifestyle and investment opportunities in South Florida.

Construction activity at the project is expected to advance in the coming months as META Development moves forward with the next phase of development.

To learn more, visit lifeatcolette.com or following along @coletteresidences.

About Colette Residences

Colette Residences is a boutique luxury condominium located at 1870–1880 Brickell Avenue in Miami's South Brickell neighborhood, developed by META Development. The project comprises 38 residences, including two penthouses, within a five-story building designed by Brazilian architecture firm OSPA. Residences feature two- to four-bedroom layouts with flexible floor plans and an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living. Colette offers a comprehensive amenity program, including a 50-foot pool with private cabanas, a 5,200-square-foot sun deck, and approximately 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. Additional offerings include a wellness spa with jacuzzi, steam room, and saunas, screening room, children's playroom, meeting spaces, private storage for each residence, and covered self-parking with EV charging capability, along with optional valet service. Located in South Brickell, Colette provides proximity to waterfront parks, business districts, dining, shopping, and cultural destinations. The project is slated for completion in 2028.

About META Development

META Development is reshaping Miami's luxury real estate through its "Go Boutique" philosophy, delivering curated, low-density residences that emphasize privacy, architectural harmony, and timeless design. Founded by Miami native Andrew Rasken, META Development creates homes that feel collected, not mass-produced, building long-term value through thoughtful site selection, enduring design, and effortless livability. For more information, visit metadevelopment.us/ or follow along @metadevelopment.us.

About The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman

The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman is one of the leading real estate teams in the country, co-founded by Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes. With offices and expertise across New York, Florida, California, Texas, and other key markets, the team is known for record-setting sales, innovative marketing, and a strong global network of clients. Their portfolio spans luxury condominiums, new development projects, and exclusive single-family homes. Learn more at www.eklundgomes.com.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Colorado and California. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. www.elliman.com/new-development.

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SOURCE META Development