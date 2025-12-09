META Development Appoints The Nicolas Group at SERHANT. as Exclusive Sales Partner for OPUS Coconut Grove as Project Advances Toward Groundbreaking

META Development Brings Boutique, Luxury Living to Coconut Grove in Partnership with the Nicolas Group at SERHANT.

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- META Development has appointed The Nicolas Group at SERHANT. as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for OPUS Coconut Grove, the firm's boutique luxury residence comprising 12 residences and 2 penthouses with discreet waterfront views in the heart of Coconut Grove. The partnership follows OPUS' recently secured construction loan, a milestone that positions the project for an anticipated early 2026 groundbreaking.

OPUS represents the essence of META Development's approach: creating homes that are intimate, design-forward, and deeply connected to their surroundings. Instead of pursuing scale, META Development is focused on delivering residential-quality living, translating the spatiality and privacy of a single-family home into a vertical form, allowing for hyper-personalized services, amenities, and thoughtful touchpoints. With only a limited number of residences, OPUS offers expansive layouts, generous outdoor spaces, and architecture defined by purity, proportion, and a grounded sense of place.

"At META Development, we've been very intentional about what we build and who we build for," said Andrew Rasken, CEO of META Development. "OPUS isn't trying to compete in the skyline, it's rooted in the idea that homes should feel quiet, pure, and beautifully made. We don't build for everyone; we build for a specific buyer who values access yet privacy, and community. The Nicolas Group understands this better than anyone in Miami, and their alignment with our vision made this partnership a natural fit."

The Nicolas Group at SERHANT., led by Angel Nicolas and Ale Alfonzo, has become one of Miami's foremost teams for curated, low-density and lifestyle-driven residential offerings, making them uniquely positioned to represent a project as intentional as OPUS. The duo's approach is shaped by a reputation for meticulous market study, architectural fluency, and hands-on advisory work with high-profile clients.

"OPUS stands out as one of the most thoughtfully conceived boutique buildings in Miami," said Angel Nicolas, Founder of The Nicolas Group at SERHANT. "From the architectural pedigree to the villa-inspired layouts, every detail reflects intentionality. META Development is setting a new standard for functional luxury in Miami, and we're honored to lead sales as the project moves toward groundbreaking."

OPUS is more than 50% sold, with floor plans beginning at 1,900 square feet and pricing from $3 million. Amenities include a rooftop pool and lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, private business room, outdoor lounge, kid's playroom, and advanced parking system by KLAUS that optimizes space and enables triple-capacity with independent EV charger per residence. Completion is scheduled for Q4 of 2027.

OPUS is META Development's first Miami release, followed by the forthcoming Colette project in Brickell, a five-story luxury condominium comprising 38 residences.

About META Development

META Development is a Miami-based real estate firm specializing in boutique, design-driven residential projects that prioritize privacy, craftsmanship, and a deeply contextual approach to urban living. Focused on delivering the spatial quality of single-family homes within intimate vertical formats, the firm emphasizes proportion, material integrity, and technology that quietly enhances day-to-day life. META Development's growing portfolio includes OPUS Coconut Grove, its waterfront, limited-edition debut now underway, and Colette in Brickell, launched in October as a five-story, 38-residence condominium that expands the brand's commitment to thoughtful, neighborhood-rooted living. For more information, visit www.metadevelopment.us.

About OPUS Coconut Grove

OPUS Coconut Grove is a limited-edition boutique residence featuring 12 luxury homes and 2 penthouses on one of Coconut Grove's most coveted waterfront sites. Designed by acclaimed architect Kobi Karp with interiors by celebrated Brazilian architect and designer João Armentano, OPUS blends villa-inspired living with a refined, urban-organic design language rooted in proportion, privacy, and timeless simplicity. Each corner residence offers expansive wraparound balconies, seamless indoor–outdoor flow, and thoughtfully crafted layouts starting at 1,900 square feet. Amenities include a rooftop pool and lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, private business suites, outdoor dining areas, a children's center, and autonomous parking by Klaus with EV charging bays. With more than 50% of the building sold and construction fully funded, OPUS is scheduled for completion in 2027. For more information, visit www.opusgrove/com or follow along on Instagram @opusgrove.

About SERHANT.

SERHANT. is a multidimensional real estate and media company designed for the marketplace of tomorrow. The company grew from the #1 ranked sales team in New York City into a full-service brokerage, digital education platform, and creative film studio that develops content for social, sharing and streaming. This model is revolutionizing the real estate industry and transcending it to the tech, media, education, and entertainment industries. The SERHANT. real estate brokerage operates in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. with more than 1,300 agents, and includes residential real estate and specialty divisions SERHANT. Signature, focused on high net-worth clientele and properties priced over $10 million USD, and SERHANT. New Development, focused on the sales and marketing of new construction projects, complete with its complementary ID Lab which forms the brand identity and marketing for developments. SERHANT. Studios, its full-service film studio and production division, concepts and distributes all content from social assets to the streaming channel LISTED on YouTube. SellIt.com, the global digital education and innovation arm of the company has more than 40,000 members across more than 130 countries. SERHANT. was founded in September 2020 by top real estate broker Ryan Serhant, with a commitment and vision to amplify the success of others: executives, brokers, developers, clients, global course members, and the industry as a whole. Learn more at https://www.serhant.com.

Media Contact

Alix West, C&R Public Relatons, 1 203) 962-2893, [email protected]

SOURCE META Development