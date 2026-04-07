META Development Breaks Ground on OPUS Coconut Grove, Marking Next Phase of Boutique Luxury in Miami

Construction officially underway on 14-residence, design-forward project as demand accelerates for low-density, high-design living in Coconut Grove

MIAMI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- META Development, the Miami-based real estate firm known for its "Go Boutique" philosophy, has officially broken ground on OPUS Coconut Grove, its highly anticipated boutique luxury residence in one of Miami's most storied neighborhoods.

The milestone follows the recent securing of a $28 million construction loan from Arixa Capital and marks the transition into vertical construction for the project, which is now more than 50% sold and slated for completion in 2027. Sales and marketing for the project are exclusively led by The Nicolas Group at SERHANT., one of Miami's foremost teams specializing in curated, low-density residential offerings.

With demolition completed and construction now underway, OPUS represents a defining moment not only for META Development, but for a broader shift in Miami's luxury residential landscape, one increasingly driven by discretion, design integrity, and livability over scale. The project has already secured significant early interest and commitments, reflecting a clear appetite among today's luxury buyer for more intimate, design-forward residences. According to The Nicolas Group at SERHANT., demand has been driven by purchasers seeking privacy, scale, and a more considered alternative to traditional high-rise living, reinforcing the growing momentum behind boutique, low-density development in Coconut Grove.

"Breaking ground on OPUS is a meaningful milestone for our team and a reflection of where the market is heading," said Andrew Rasken, CEO of META Development. "There is a growing shift toward residences that feel more personal, more intentional, and more connected to their surroundings. Buyers are becoming increasingly discerning, prioritizing design, scale, and privacy over sheer volume. OPUS responds to that shift in a way that feels both current and enduring."

Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, OPUS is a limited-edition collection of 12 residences and two penthouses, conceived to deliver the scale and livability of a single-family home within an intimate vertical setting. Designed by renowned architect Kobi Karp, with interiors by acclaimed Brazilian designer João Armentano, the project blends a refined, urban-organic aesthetic with a distinctly villa-inspired sensibility. Residences begin at approximately 1,900 square feet, with expansive layouts and corner units featuring wraparound terraces that create a seamless indoor-outdoor flow—an essential expression of life in the Grove.

Amenities are thoughtfully curated to elevate daily living without excess, prioritizing privacy, wellness, and functionality. These include a rooftop pool and 4,300-square-foot sun deck, a TECHNOGYM fitness center with panoramic city and bay views, and a spa with sauna and steam rooms. Additional spaces include private business suites, a children's playroom, and both indoor and outdoor lounges designed for intimate gatherings, complete with a kitchen and barbecue area. The lobby sets a calming tone upon arrival, defined by warm, tactile materials and a sense of quiet sophistication. An autonomous parking system by Klaus, with EV charging capabilities, provides up to three parking spaces per residence.

"Coconut Grove has always attracted buyers who value character, authenticity, and a more residential way of living," said Ale Alfonzo, Co-Founder and President of The Nicolas Group at SERHANT. "OPUS builds on that foundation, offering the scale and comfort of a single-family home within a boutique building of 14 residences. It's a more intentional form of luxury, one that prioritizes space, privacy, and ease of living, which is becoming increasingly rare in today's market."

With pricing starting around $3 million, OPUS reflects a growing preference among buyers for low-density, design-led residences that prioritize privacy, proportion, and permanence over branded scale. The groundbreaking of OPUS underscores continued momentum for META Development's approach to residential development, one that challenges the convention of high-density luxury towers in favor of more contextual, human-scaled living environments. Rather than competing for skyline presence, META Development's projects are rooted in the character of their neighborhoods, offering a quieter, more curated alternative for today's luxury buyer. OPUS marks the firm's first Miami project to enter construction, with additional developments, including Colette Residences in South Brickell, expanding its footprint across the city.

"We're incredibly excited to bring one of the most boutique and exclusive new developments to Coconut Grove," said Angel Nicolas, Founder and Principal of The Nicolas Group at SERHANT. "The location is exceptional, and Kobi Karp's architecture captures a true tropical-modern sensibility, elevated through thoughtful detailing and refined finishes. Elements like the integrated planters enhance the indoor-outdoor flow, which is so essential to the Grove's way of living."

About META Development

META Development is redefining the Miami real estate market with an innovative approach to boutique-style property development that focuses on smaller, more exclusive projects. These properties prioritize sophisticated living, cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and stunning design tailored to homeowners' unique tastes and lifestyles. OPUS Coconut Grove is located in the heart of Miami's Coconut Grove and features 12 residences, 2 penthouses, and an urban-organic design perspective. In November, META Development debuted Colette, a five-story luxury condominium featuring 38 residences. For more information, visit www.metadevelopment.us.

Media Contact

Alix West, C&R PR, 1 203.962.2893, [email protected]

SOURCE META Development