META Development Launches Sales for Colette, A New Boutique Luxury Residence in the Heart of South Brickell

META Development, in partnership with the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, debuts Colette's immersive sales gallery, ushering in a new chapter for the Brickell luxury market

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- META Development, the visionary Miami-based firm reshaping the city's luxury real estate landscape through its innovative "Go Boutique" philosophy, announces sales for Colette Residences, its highly anticipated boutique residence in the heart of South Brickell, a neighborhood increasingly recognized as Miami's next residential frontier defined by bayfront parks, historic estates, and a walkable rhythm distinct from the corporate core to the north. Sales will be led exclusively by the renowned Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, one of the leading real estate teams at the largest residential brokerage in the United States. Brought to market by the same talent behind OPUS in Coconut Grove, Colette builds on META Development's growing reputation for delivering architecturally distinct residences in Miami's most desirable neighborhoods.

Colette unveils an intimate collection of just 38 residences, including two signature penthouses. Designed by acclaimed Brazilian architecture group OSPA, the five-story building reflects a human-centered design approach, refined, personal, and attuned to daily living. Featuring two- to four-bedroom layouts with flexible floor plans, the homes are thoughtfully tailored to blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. The collection starts at 2,145 with pricing starting at $3.3 million.

Colette advances META Development's mission of redefining Miami living through curated, limited-edition offerings that emphasize privacy, architectural harmony, and community. In collaboration with visionaries and award-winning partners, this uniquely assembled residential landmark is the result of decades of collective expertise. The team behind it has shaped iconic projects across the globe, uniting development, architecture, engineering, landscape, and sales into a single vision. As part of this vision, META Development will donate $10,000 for every residence sold at Colette to Friendship Circle of Miami, reinforcing its commitment to creating impact beyond the building itself.

"Colette represents the next evolution of our philosophy, curating residences that feel personal, tailored, and refined," said Andrew Rasken, Founder & CEO of META Development. "In a district known for its high-rise energy, Colette is intentionally exclusive, designed for those who value a calmer, more connected way of living without compromising on personalized design, comfort, or amenities."

Colette's amenity program was crafted to rival larger-scale developments while maintaining the intimacy of a boutique residence. Owners will enjoy access to the 50-foot pool complemented by private cabanas and a sprawling 5,200-square-foot sun deck. Common areas span roughly 5,000 square feet indoors and 7,000 square feet outdoors – versatile spaces to host a collection of amenities, including a wellness spa with jacuzzi, steam room, and saunas, screening room, children's playroom, and meeting room. Residents will also benefit from a private storage unit designated to each residence, along with covered self-parking for two or three cars with provision for EV charging stations, and the convenience of 24/7 valet service available for those who desire an added level of comfort.

"Miami buyers are increasingly looking for boutique-scale projects that combine privacy with sophistication," said Fredrik Eklund, co-founder of the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman. "Colette delivers exactly that, an intimate collection of residences in one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods, offering global design, bespoke amenities, and the lifestyle today's buyers want. It's unlike anything else in South Brickell."

With unmatched walkability to luxury shopping, premier business centers, Michelin-starred dining, and the city's thriving arts scene, Colette's South Brickell location underscores the appeal of boutique living, balancing tranquility and refinement with cosmopolitan convenience.

The Colette Sales Gallery will debut on November 12, 2025, coinciding with the official sales launch. Located at 3390 Mary Street, Suite #124, Coconut Grove, FL 33133, the gallery will feature a scale model, a model kitchen, bathroom and powder room, along with an immersive technology platform where clients can explore detailed floor plans, discover an extraordinary virtual tour of the model homes. Together, these elements provide prospective buyers a first-hand look at Colette's design vision and lifestyle experience. Slated to welcome residents in summer 2028, Colette is now accepting ownership inquiries. For more information, please visit lifeatcolette.com, or follow along on Instagram @coletteresidences. To make an appointment at the sales gallery, contact 786-696-1702. Renderings are available here.

About META Development

META Development is reshaping Miami's luxury real estate through its "Go Boutique" philosophy, delivering curated, low-density residences that emphasize privacy, architectural harmony, and timeless design. In August 2025, META Development secured a $28 million construction loan for OPUS in Coconut Grove, underscoring investor confidence in its approach. Its latest project, Colette, launches sales in November with 38 residences, including two penthouses designed by OSPA. Founded by Miami native Andrew Rasken, META Development creates homes that feel collected, not mass-produced, building long-term value through thoughtful site selection, enduring design, and effortless livability. For more information, visitmetadevelopment.us/.

About The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman

The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman is one of the leading real estate teams in the country, co-founded by Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes. With offices and expertise across New York, Florida, California, Texas, and other key markets, the team is known for record-setting sales, innovative marketing, and a strong global network of clients. Their portfolio spans luxury condominiums, new development projects, and exclusive single-family homes. Learn more at www.eklundgomes.com.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Colorado and California. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales.www.elliman.com/new-development.

About Friendship Circle of Miami

Located in South-Dade and serving families throughout Miami, Friendship Circle of Miami provides friendship, acceptance, and inclusion to individuals with special needs while offering respite to their families and empowerment to teen volunteers. Their unique model of pairing teen mentors with individuals with special needs fills a crucial gap in the community and often sparks lifelong bonds. For more information, visit:friendshipcirclemiami.org/.

