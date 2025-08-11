META Development Secures $28 Million Construction Loan for OPUS, a Boutique Luxury Residence in Coconut Grove

"OPUS exemplifies everything we stand for: timeless architecture, a refined sense of place, and elevated living experiences that prioritize community, privacy, and personalization over scale." Post this

"Securing this construction financing is more than a milestone; it's a validation of our 'Go Boutique' philosophy and the growing demand for expertly crafted, design-forward residences in Miami," said Andrew Rasken, CEO of META Development. "OPUS exemplifies everything we stand for: timeless architecture, a refined sense of place, and elevated living experiences that prioritize community, privacy, and personalization over scale. As we move into the next phase of development, OPUS is poised to set a new standard for boutique luxury in Coconut Grove and beyond."

Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, OPUS offers a collection of 12 residences and 2 penthouses, blending exclusive villa-inspired living with unparalleled, urban-organic design. Envisioned by Kobi Karp and Brazilian architect and interior designer João Armentano, each corner residence features wraparound balconies for seamless indoor-outdoor flow and a heightened sense of privacy. Starting at $2.8 million, floorplans begin at 1,900 square feet, complemented by amenities including a rooftop pool and lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, private business suites, outdoor dining areas, a children's center, and autonomous parking by Klaus with EV charging bays. With its limited-edition design and tailored lifestyle, OPUS reimagines boutique luxury in Coconut Grove and exemplifies META Development's vision of functional luxury without excess.

With construction now fully funded, META Development is advancing its mission to transform Miami living through limited-edition, design-centric residences that prioritize privacy, permanence, and architectural excellence. The firm's growing portfolio — including OPUS and the soon-to-be-announced Colette project in Brickell — reflects a distinct departure from the branded tower model, offering thoughtfully curated homes for buyers seeking a more personal, community-centric, and sophisticated living experience. Through a commitment to craftsmanship, tech, and curation, META Development continues to pioneer the future of boutique luxury in Miami's most sought-after neighborhoods.

About META Development

META Development is redefining the Miami real estate market with an innovative approach to boutique-style property development that focuses on smaller, more exclusive projects. These properties prioritize sophisticated living, cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and stunning design tailored to homeowners' unique tastes and lifestyles. OPUS Coconut Grove is located in the heart of Miami's Coconut Grove and features 12 residences, 2 penthouses, and an urban-organic design perspective. In October, META Development will debut Colette, a five-story luxury condominium that will feature 38 residences. For more information, visit www.metadevelopment.us.

About Arixa Capital

Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender based in Los Angeles, specializing in financing residential and commercial real estate projects nationwide. Arixa partners with experienced developers to bring transformative projects to life through tailored financial solutions. More at www.arixacapital.com.

