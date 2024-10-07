Meta Quest 3S is "Plug and Play" With Motion Sickness and Headstrap Eliminating Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRComfort Labs, Inc. announced the Meta Quest 3S is "plug and play" compatible with a new seated stationary boundary, rotational platform. The QuestVue™ platform eliminates rotational motion sickness and headstrap requirement during seated VR/metaverse engagement.
VRComfort Labs stated in addition to eliminating rotational motion sickness, headstraps and halo bands, substantially reduced headset pressure is required to create a facial cushion light seal. Reduced headset pressure prevents the very visible red "raccoon" eyes from appearing after lengthy VR/metaverse engagement. Reduced headset pressure also significantly reduces the risk of skin irritation caused by the facial cushion. Several QuestVue™ platform options will be available, including a forced air-cooling attachment to eliminate lens fogging and inner cavity moisture. The discontinued Meta Quest 2 and current Quest 3 headset models are also "plug and play" compatible with the QuestVue™ platform.
By eliminating some of the biggest Quest headset adoption barriers, the QuestVue ™ platform is designed to attract a potentially large base of new Quest users. The QuestVue™ platform is also designed to motivate current Quest owners to take their headset off the shelf or out of the closet and to reengage with VR and the metaverse. The QuestVue™ platform was developed to help achieve Quest adoption and user retention, both which continue to be huge challenges for Meta.
The QuestVue™ platform is primarily intended to be used for observer, visitor, audience-oriented VR/metaverse engagement activity and content. Some of the popular engagement activities and content include visiting art galleries, museums, wildlife preserves, archaeological sites, historical locations, attending auctions, shopping, educational classes, watching TV, movies, theatrical performances, concerts, sports and many other types of indoor and outdoor events.
The QuestVue™ platform is currently in final pre-production planning with a product release date to be announced in follow up press release. QuestVue™ is a trademark of VRComfort Labs, Inc.
Media Contact
John Deters, VRComfort Labs, Inc., 770-238-2085, [email protected]
SOURCE VRComfort Labs, Inc.
Share this article