Meta Quest 3S is "Plug and Play" With Motion Sickness and Headstrap Eliminating Platform

By eliminating some of the biggest Quest headset adoption barriers, the QuestVue ™ platform is designed to attract a potentially large base of new Quest users. The QuestVue™ platform is also designed to motivate current Quest owners to take their headset off the shelf or out of the closet and to reengage with VR and the metaverse. The QuestVue™ platform was developed to help achieve Quest adoption and user retention, both which continue to be huge challenges for Meta.

The QuestVue™ platform is primarily intended to be used for observer, visitor, audience-oriented VR/metaverse engagement activity and content. Some of the popular engagement activities and content include visiting art galleries, museums, wildlife preserves, archaeological sites, historical locations, attending auctions, shopping, educational classes, watching TV, movies, theatrical performances, concerts, sports and many other types of indoor and outdoor events.

The QuestVue™ platform is currently in final pre-production planning with a product release date to be announced in follow up press release. QuestVue™ is a trademark of VRComfort Labs, Inc.

