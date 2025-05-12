Metabolic and Alcohol Associated Liver Disease (MetALD/ALD): An Emerging Drug Development Field, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Despite the attraction for underlying liver histology, MetALD and ALD trials contain unique scientific and operational considerations. Post this

It is widely known that alcohol consumption leads to liver complications, such as MetALD and ALD, both of which can progress to cirrhosis and its complications, including liver cancer, thus creating a significant unmet medical need for targeted drug development.

The clinical progression of MetALD and ALD typically starts with fat accumulation (steatosis), advancing to scaring (fibrosis) and potentially leading to alcoholic hepatitis, cirrhosis and ultimately liver failure. Each of these stages is associated with other health conditions, prompting drug development programs to focus on mechanistic targets and disease progression.

For instance, several ongoing development programs are targeted at treating MASH, including the 2024 approval of the first drug, Rezdiffra. MASH is defined by progression through various clinical features secondary to metabolic processes. Note that patients with excessive alcohol intake are excluded from MASH trials. Therefore, the medical community, including clinical trial sites, would benefit from conducting parallel studies in MetALD, ALD and MASH to improve screening efficiency while industry partners can de-risk their development strategies.

Despite the attraction for underlying liver histology, MetALD and ALD trials contain unique scientific and operational considerations. This webinar will address the current drug development pipeline for MetALD and ALD, including enrollment and retention challenges, clinical trial endpoints and key outcome measures, which will equip participants with insights that will drive innovation and collaboration in the ongoing fight against liver diseases.

Join Dr. Mazen Noureddin, Chief Scientific Officer, Summit Clinical Research; Dr. Naim Alkhouri, MD, Chief Academic Officer, Summit Clinical Research; Dr. Brian Lee, MD, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, USC; and Dr. Juan Pablo (JP) Arab, Associate Professor of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, for the live webinar on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

