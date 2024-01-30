Metabolic Health Trends: The Future of Balanced Wellness, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about trends in metabolic health and formulating products that incorporate science-backed microbiome solutions and functional botanical ingredients. Attendees will gain insights into the specific indicators of metabolic health and their keen importance to well-being. The featured speakers will share key consumer behaviors and trends for metabolic health solutions. Attendees will learn about science-backed ingredients for dietary supplement solutions targeted to support the various aspects of metabolic health.
TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar to explore shifting metabolic health trends, uncovering science-backed insights on wellness. The idea of health and what it means to be healthy has evolved significantly over the years. What was once assessed through standalone measurements is increasingly being viewed from a holistic outlook. Metabolic health, which is comprised of five key health markers, offers a comprehensive look at an individual's overall health state and, because of this, is proving to be a better predictor of long-term wellness.
One-quarter of the world's population is affected by suboptimal metabolic health according to the medical journal Nutrients, and the World Health Organization reports nearly 2 billion people worldwide being overweight. While lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise are essential to good metabolic health, changing how people live and eat can prove challenging. This is why many consumers are turning to science-backed supplement solutions to help aid them on their wellness journey. This highlights the opportunity for companies in the nutritional and dietary supplemental space to design innovative solutions that address the various aspects of metabolic health.
While historically weight has been viewed as the key indicator of health, it is now known as only a piece of the larger wellness puzzle. To get a more complete picture, people must consider the additional markers that make up their metabolic fitness. Since metabolic health covers a broad range of factors beyond weight management, consumers want products they believe to be effective, backed by science, to meet their specific needs. Specialized products that aim to impact important attributes related to proper physiological and metabolic function are in demand.
How concerned are consumers with the various areas of metabolic health? What solutions are they seeking? What actions are they taking?
Join this webinar to learn about trends in metabolic health and formulating products that incorporate science-backed microbiome solutions and functional botanical ingredients.
Join experts from ADM, Vineetha Vijayakumar, PhD, MSc, Head of Medical Affairs Health & Wellness, Human Nutrition; Aouatef Bellamine, PhD, Global Scientific Marketing Director, Health & Wellness; and Paula Limena, Vice President of Global Marketing, Health & Wellness, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 9am EST (3pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Metabolic Health Trends: The Future of Balanced Wellness.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article