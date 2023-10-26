MetaBrain Golf Launches, Providing Golfers with Tech-driven Mindset Shifting

MetaBrain Labs, a leader in neurotechnology and cognitive solutions, has launched MetaBrain Golf, an emergent application tailored for golf enthusiasts and professionals. Golfers can now improve their golf game, as demonstrated with their Pilot Study, which revealed +18% putting improvement on 8' putts and +33% improvement on 20' putts. Master Your Golf Game by Shifting Your Mindset

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 16th, 2023, MetaBrain Labs, a leader in neurotechnology and cognitive solutions, has launched MetaBrain Golf, an emergent application tailored for golf enthusiasts and professionals. Golfers can now improve their golf game, as demonstrated with their Pilot Study, which revealed +18% putting improvement on 8' putts and +33% improvement on 20' putts.

Unlike any other sports training methods, MetaBrain Golf doesn't just scratch the surface, it bridges the gap between conscious thoughts and unconscious beliefs, based upon evidence-based therapeutic techniques combined with Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology.

"Our mission has always been to bridge the chasm between what people believe they think and the deep-seated beliefs they hold unconsciously. I have spent 18 years in health and wellness, helping people reverse self-defeating mindsets. I wanted to create a proactive tool for mindset shifting that gets to the root cause of why we do what we do that inhibits our full potential. With MetaBrain Golf, we're entering a realm where the mind plays as significant a role as physical skill. We are beyond thrilled to offer this game-changing solution to the golf community," explains MetaBrain Labs CEO Alexandrea Day.

MetaBrain Golf engages users with their wearable and Chatbot, which monitors their brainwaves, revealing the deep-seated mindsets at play: the ones you're not consciously aware of. Once identified, users embark on a two-week reinforcement journey, designed to rewire those mindsets and foster lasting change.

Daniel Guest, President of Meta-Brain Golf states, "Golf is as much a mental game as it is a physical one. Over the years, we've seen countless players held back by invisible chains of doubt, fear, and limiting beliefs. MetaBrain Golf is our answer to breaking those chains, and I believe it's set to transform how golfers approach their game."

MetaBrain Golf helps golfers tackle the mental side of their game by harnessing the power of MetaBrain's patent-pending Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology to explore and retrain the unconscious mind. The process, rooted in Adaptive theory and used by Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) spans its use across all human endeavors and can help golfers improve their game from the inside out.

