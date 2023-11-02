Metal Powder Works & Solvus Global Announce Strategic Alliance

It is crucial for us to help the AM community by making more materials available in powder form...Solvus Global understands the requirements of the various processes for powder, so this is a natural partnership. Post this

Powders on Demand CEO Brad Richards shares that "We're excited to lead the way in economic production of powders starting at R&D all the way through commercial scale to enable our public and private sector customers to push the boundaries of AM and coatings." As Solvus Global Co-Founder & CEO, Aaron Birt describes it, "For instance, there are only 16 approved AMS [Aerospace Material] specifications for powder today while there are more than 2,000 approved AMS specifications for bar stock. AM needs more than 16 alloys to be successful."

John Barnes Metal Powder Works' CEO and Founder commented on this exciting development, "We've known the people at Solvus Global for a very long time, even before MPW existed. It is crucial for us to help the AM community by making more materials available in powder form, so every business case doesn't automatically require a change in material. Solvus Global understands the requirements of the various processes for powder, so this is a natural partnership."

This partnership between Solvus Global and Metal Powder Works is a testament to the shared commitment to pushing the envelope in additive manufacturing and powder production. By harnessing the combined expertise and resources of these industry leaders, the AM industry will have access to limitless possibilities in materials development and manufacturing.

About Metal Powder Works

Founded in 2017, Metal Powder Works produces tailorable powders in a wide variety of alloys. The patented MPW DirectPowder™ process has been successfully demonstrated on multiple additive manufacturing processes, including Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Laser Powder Bed Fusion and Cold Spray technologies.

About Powders on Demand

Powders on Demand (POD) develops and produces custom, high-quality metal powders specially formulated to meet specific needs of next-generation additive manufacturing technology and coating solutions. Standard powder products are available for purchase online. POD is also a one-stop shop for materials R&D in a broad spectrum of powder applicatons. For more information, visit POD online: http://www.powdersondemand.com

About Solvus Global

Founded in 2017, Solvus Global is a technology-solution provider for materials and manufacturing, specializing in the areas of additive manufacturing, machine learning, and sustainable materials processing. Visit http://www.solvusglobal.com for more information.

