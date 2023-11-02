Metal Powder Works & Solvus Global Announce Strategic Alliance

Agreement Includes Acquisition of DirectPowder™ Production Unit
SEWICKLEY, Pa., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration that will move the needle on the future of powder production for the advanced manufacturing industry, Solvus Global (SG) and Metal Powder Works (MPW) are announcing a strategic alliance in the development of new materials. A pivotal aspect of this collaboration is Solvus Global's acquisition of a Metal Powder Works DirectPowder™ system, the first unit to be placed outside MPW's Pittsburgh production facility.
Under the terms of this strategic alliance, Solvus Global and its business unit Powders on Demand will also be the first to join Metal Powder Works' newly established Developer Network, enabling industry leading startups to combine resources to accelerate the production of new and conventionally challenging powders for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. With the DirectPowder™ Unit at their disposal, Solvus Global gains a competitive edge in advanced powder production capabilities for its AM and coating systems. Moreover, being an integral part of Metal Powder Works' Developer Network will provide Solvus Global with unprecedented access to a wide array of materials not currently available as powder, significantly reducing time and cost to access crucial resources for their innovative projects.
Powders on Demand CEO Brad Richards shares that "We're excited to lead the way in economic production of powders starting at R&D all the way through commercial scale to enable our public and private sector customers to push the boundaries of AM and coatings." As Solvus Global Co-Founder & CEO, Aaron Birt describes it, "For instance, there are only 16 approved AMS [Aerospace Material] specifications for powder today while there are more than 2,000 approved AMS specifications for bar stock. AM needs more than 16 alloys to be successful."
John Barnes Metal Powder Works' CEO and Founder commented on this exciting development, "We've known the people at Solvus Global for a very long time, even before MPW existed. It is crucial for us to help the AM community by making more materials available in powder form, so every business case doesn't automatically require a change in material. Solvus Global understands the requirements of the various processes for powder, so this is a natural partnership."
This partnership between Solvus Global and Metal Powder Works is a testament to the shared commitment to pushing the envelope in additive manufacturing and powder production. By harnessing the combined expertise and resources of these industry leaders, the AM industry will have access to limitless possibilities in materials development and manufacturing.
Metal Powder Works will be at Formnext November 7-10 and available to provide additional details on this announcement. The team will be located in Hall 12.1 / Stand F139.
About Metal Powder Works
Founded in 2017, Metal Powder Works produces tailorable powders in a wide variety of alloys. The patented MPW DirectPowder™ process has been successfully demonstrated on multiple additive manufacturing processes, including Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Laser Powder Bed Fusion and Cold Spray technologies.
About Powders on Demand
Powders on Demand (POD) develops and produces custom, high-quality metal powders specially formulated to meet specific needs of next-generation additive manufacturing technology and coating solutions. Standard powder products are available for purchase online. POD is also a one-stop shop for materials R&D in a broad spectrum of powder applicatons. For more information, visit POD online: http://www.powdersondemand.com
About Solvus Global
Founded in 2017, Solvus Global is a technology-solution provider for materials and manufacturing, specializing in the areas of additive manufacturing, machine learning, and sustainable materials processing. Visit http://www.solvusglobal.com for more information.
