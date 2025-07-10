Metalcraft's Long Range Universal RFID Tag Receives TSC (formally TSC Printronix) Approval for T6000e Printer

Metalcraft's new Onsite Printable Long Range RFID Tag is TSC-approved, offering a 55-ft read range and seamless T6000e printer compatibility for asset tracking.
MASON CITY, Iowa, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metalcraft Inc., a leader in durable identification solutions, is proud to announce that its newest innovation, the Onsite Printable Long Range Universal RFID Tag, has been officially tested and approved by TSC for use with the TSC T6000e enterprise-grade RFID printer. This endorsement is documented in TSC's latest approved supplier list, available at TSC Supplier Document.
The Long Range Universal RFID Tag is the latest addition to Metalcraft's flagship Universal RFID product line, delivering an unmatched 55-foot read range on metal surfaces—nearly double the performance of the current best-selling Universal RFID Asset Tag. This enhanced range enables improved functionality for long-distance asset tracking, offering a breakthrough solution for industries that demand high-performance RFID identification on metal.
"This approval by TSC marks a significant leap forward for the on-metal RFID market," said Kyle Bermel, CEO of Metalcraft. "With the Long Range Universal RFID Tag, we're not just extending read ranges—we're expanding possibilities. Our customers can now confidently print and deploy high-performance RFID tags onsite, unlocking new levels of efficiency and precision in asset management."
This new tag joins a robust lineup of TSC-approved Metalcraft RFID tags, including the Eco Mini Plus RFID Tag, Eco Mini RFID Tag, and the Universal Mini RFID Tag. All of these tags are engineered for durability, superior readability, and optimal compatibility with high-performance printing platforms like the T6000e.
Metalcraft continues to innovate in RFID solutions, ensuring customers across industries—from manufacturing to logistics—have access to the most advanced, reliable tagging technology available.
