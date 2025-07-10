Metalcraft's Long Range Universal RFID Tag Receives TSC (formally TSC Printronix) Approval for T6000e Printer

"This approval by TSC marks a significant leap forward for the on-metal RFID market," said Kyle Bermel, CEO of Metalcraft. "With the Long Range Universal RFID Tag, we're not just extending read ranges—we're expanding possibilities." Post this

"This approval by TSC marks a significant leap forward for the on-metal RFID market," said Kyle Bermel, CEO of Metalcraft. "With the Long Range Universal RFID Tag, we're not just extending read ranges—we're expanding possibilities. Our customers can now confidently print and deploy high-performance RFID tags onsite, unlocking new levels of efficiency and precision in asset management."

This new tag joins a robust lineup of TSC-approved Metalcraft RFID tags, including the Eco Mini Plus RFID Tag, Eco Mini RFID Tag, and the Universal Mini RFID Tag. All of these tags are engineered for durability, superior readability, and optimal compatibility with high-performance printing platforms like the T6000e.

Metalcraft continues to innovate in RFID solutions, ensuring customers across industries—from manufacturing to logistics—have access to the most advanced, reliable tagging technology available.

Media Contact

Julia Deets, Metalcraft, Inc., 1 16414239460, [email protected], Metalcraft, Inc.

SOURCE Metalcraft, Inc.