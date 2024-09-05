MetaMetrics and Thrive Academics Partner to Link Tests with Lexile Framework for Reading

"By aligning the Thrive Performance Series with the Lexile Framework for Reading, we are empowering educators to make more informed instructional decisions that can positively impact student outcomes." - Brad Baumgartner, CEO of MetaMetrics Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Thrive Academics to bring Lexile measures to the Performance Series," said Brad Baumgartner, CEO of MetaMetrics. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to providing educators with the tools to help students succeed. By aligning the Thrive Performance Series with the Lexile Framework for Reading, we are empowering educators to make more informed instructional decisions that can positively impact student outcomes."

The Lexile® Framework for Reading is a scientific approach to measuring both reading ability and text complexity on the same developmental scale. The Lexile Framework matches readers with texts that provide the right level of challenge, ensuring optimal growth in reading skills. More than 35 million U.S. students from all 50 states receive Lexile measures each year, making it the most widely used reading metric in the world. Over 100 million pieces of content have been analyzed to provide educators and parents with books, articles, and learning materials to support each student's growth and development.

Scantron has been a pioneer In assessment technology for over 20 years. Thrive's exclusive license of Scantron's assessment products allows them to continue this legacy of providing quality assessments to the K-12 market. This partnership with MetaMetrics will allow Thrive Academics to continue its mission of helping students thrive by providing assessments that are not only dynamic and reliable but also aligned with the most widely used reading metric in the world.

"At Thrive Academics, our focus has always been on helping students reach their full potential," explained Brandon Edwards, Ed.D., President of Thrive Academics."The integration of Lexile measures into the Thrive Performance Series assessments aligns perfectly with our philosophy of investing in students' growth and ensuring they have the tools they need to thrive academically and beyond."

The Thrive Performance Series assessments are highly versatile and can be used by educators for a variety of purposes, including diagnostic testing, benchmarking, universal screening, and program placement. The assessments are computer-adaptive, providing a personalized testing experience that accurately reflects each student's abilities. Educators can use the Thrive Performance Series to monitor progress throughout the year, identify learning gaps, and suggest learning objectives tailored to individual student needs. With detailed reporting available at the student, class, school, and district levels, the Thrive Performance Series is an invaluable tool for making data-driven decisions that support student success.

About MetaMetrics, Inc.

MetaMetrics Brings Meaning to Measurement

MetaMetrics is guided by a powerful north star—to support student growth through actionable learning measurement. Over the last 40 years, MetaMetrics' staff of educators, psychometricians and policy leaders have developed learning frameworks that now support over 35 million students in the US. More than half of the K-12 students in the US receive Lexile and Quantile measures and over a hundred million pieces of content have corresponding measures. MetaMetrics was founded in 1984 by Dr. A. Jackson Stenner (retired) and Dr. Malbert Smith with the singular goal of making measurement meaningful by matching students to learning resources using a scientific, universal scale. Today, Lexile and Quantile measures are available in all 50 states, with half of the nation receiving the measures through state accountability assessments or at the local level through partnerships with edtech companies that deliver services to schools and districts. Leveraging the most advanced AI technology and learning theory, MetaMetrics continues to innovate solutions for a wide range of applications including early reading, career readiness and tutoring. For more information, visit MetaMetricsInc.com.

About Thrive Academics

Thrive Academics is dedicated to helping students reach their fullest potential through a comprehensive approach that combines personalized instruction, career readiness, and life skills development. As the exclusive K-12 licensor of Performance Series and Achievement Series Assessments developed by Scantron, Thrive Academics offers dynamic, practical, and affordable solutions that educators have trusted for over two decades. With over 170 million assessments delivered, Thrive Academics continues to innovate and provide educators with the tools they need to help students thrive in academics and beyond. For more information, visit ThriveAcademics.com.

Media Contact

Renee Basick, MetaMetrics, Inc, 9195473400, [email protected], https://metametricsinc.com/

Twitter

SOURCE MetaMetrics, Inc