MetaMetrics Announces Strategic Partnership with LEDDI Corporation to Enhance English Literacy

"Partnering with LEDDI Corporation represents an exciting opportunity to extend the reach of Lexile measures and support more students in their journey to English literacy." -Brad Baumgartner, CEO of MetaMetrics Post this

-LEDDI Reading Skills Assessment for grades K-6 powered by the Lexile Framework: Fixed-form assessments built from the Lexile® Item Bank, designed to be both quick and cost-effective, offering educators a reliable way to assess reading abilities at the beginning and end of the academic year.

-Lexile® Titles Database: Access to a comprehensive collection of over 500,000 books with Lexile measures, enabling LEDDI to enhance its content offerings and support more personalized learning experiences for students.

-Lexile® Certification Course: A self-paced, asynchronous professional development program for educators. This program provides in-depth training on the Lexile Framework, equipping teachers with the skills needed to differentiate instruction and improve student outcomes.

Through this partnership, LEDDI Corporation aims to strengthen LEDDI's ability to provide an engaging, user-friendly, and systematic curriculum tailored to the needs of students and educators alike. LEDDI is renowned for its intuitive interface, rich content, and advanced features, such as 1:1 personalized learning management, a vast e-library with over 3,000 e-books, and AI-powered worksheets that can be customized in just three clicks.

"Partnering with LEDDI Corporation represents an exciting opportunity to extend the reach of Lexile measures and support more students in their journey to English literacy," said Brad Baumgartner, CEO of MetaMetrics. "We are proud to contribute our expertise to LEDDI, which sets a new standard for English literacy in South Korea."

The integration of MetaMetrics' products into LEDDI will further enhance the program's capabilities, offering objective measurement and a deeper understanding of learning outcomes. This collaboration aligns with both organizations' commitment to supporting educators and students by delivering high-quality, evidence-based educational tools.

"By incorporating MetaMetrics' products, we are taking LEDDI to the next level," said Seung Kyu Kim, CEO of LEDDI Corporation. "This partnership allows us to offer even more tailored, effective, and engaging learning experiences for our students while providing educators with the tools they need to succeed."

About MetaMetrics, Inc.

MetaMetrics Brings Meaning to Measurement

MetaMetrics is guided by a powerful north star—to support student growth through actionable learning measurement. Over the last 40 years, MetaMetrics' staff of educators, psychometricians and policy leaders have developed learning frameworks that now support over 35 million students in the US. More than half of the K-12 students in the US receive Lexile and Quantile measures and over a hundred million pieces of content have corresponding measures. MetaMetrics was founded in 1984 by Dr. A. Jackson Stenner (retired) and Dr. Malbert Smith with the singular goal of making measurement meaningful by matching students to learning resources using a scientific, universal scale. Today, Lexile and Quantile measures are available in all 50 states, with half of the nation receiving the measures through state accountability assessments or at the local level through partnerships with edtech companies that deliver services to schools and districts. Leveraging the most advanced AI technology and learning theory, MetaMetrics continues to innovate solutions for a wide range of applications including early reading, career readiness and tutoring. For more information, visit MetaMetricsInc.com.

About LEDDI Corporation

LEDDI Corporation is dedicated to providing educators with innovative and easy-to-use tools for teaching English, with a focus on enhancing the educational experience. Through its flagship program, LEDDI, the company offers a personalized learning experience paired with rich, engaging content tailored to each student's needs. To learn more about how LEDDI Corporation is redefining education, visit https://leddi.ai/.

Media Contact

Renee Basick, MetaMetrics, Inc, 9195473400, [email protected], https://metametricsinc.com/

Twitter

SOURCE MetaMetrics, Inc