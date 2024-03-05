MetaMetrics Extends the Quantile Framework for Mathematics to Report Strand-Level Student Performance

"With NAEP math scores showing that we've lost ground–nearly two decades' worth of progress–it is critical that we provide teachers and parents with the information they need to support students." - Malbert Smith, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of MetaMetrics. Post this

"Extending the Framework to provide more specific information about student learning in mathematics empowers educators to tailor instruction for each learner. With NAEP math scores showing that we've lost ground–nearly two decades' worth of progress–it is critical that we provide teachers and parents with the information they need to support students," said Malbert Smith, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of MetaMetrics.

McGraw Hill, a longtime partner of MetaMetrics, will report Quantile strand-level data as domain strengths and weaknesses through the new McGraw Hill Plus Standards and Skills Graph. This tool, designed to simplify educators' daily workflow, will be available in the fall of 2024, making McGraw Hill the first assessment provider to offer this new solution.

Quantile strand-level reporting is an available enhancement to custom Quantile assessments developed by MetaMetrics, can be aligned to preferred academic standards and leverages the MetaMetrics Scoring API. Add-ons are available to further extend value, such as the Quantile® Sequencing and Content Measurement Services, which match instructional materials to specific skills and concepts. Aligning assessment results with classroom learning makes measurement actionable and supports student growth.

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics is guided by a powerful north star—to support student growth through actionable learning measurement. Over the last 35+ years, MetaMetrics' staff of educators, psychometricians and policy leaders have developed learning frameworks that now support over 35 million students in the US. More than half of the K-12 students in the US receive Lexile and Quantile measures and over a hundred million pieces of content have corresponding measures. MetaMetrics was founded in 1984 by Dr. A. Jackson Stenner (retired) and Dr. Malbert Smith with the singular goal of making measurement meaningful by matching students to learning resources using a scientific, universal scale. Today, Lexile and Quantile measures are available in all 50 states, either through formal partnership agreements with 21 state departments of education or at the local level through partnerships with edtech companies who deliver services to schools and districts. Leveraging the most advanced AI technology and learning theory, MetaMetrics continues to innovate solutions for a wide range of applications including early reading, career readiness and tutoring. For more information, visit MetaMetricsInc.com.

Media Contact

Renee Basick, MetaMetrics, Inc, 3123992104, [email protected], https://metametricsinc.com/

Twitter

SOURCE MetaMetrics, Inc