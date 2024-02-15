MetaMetrics Partners With Classic Learning Test to Add Lexile and Quantile Measures to New Grades 3-8 Assessments

The CLT provides learners with an alternative approach for measuring their learning. We are excited to partner with the Classic Learning Test to add our reading and math measures to their revolutionary assessments. -Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder of MetaMetrics Post this

The Lexile® Framework for Reading and the Quantile® Framework for Mathematics place both the student ability and texts on the same scale to match the learner with resources at their ability level. When students receive Lexile and Quantile measures from the CLT3-8 Verbal Reasoning and Quantitative Reasoning sections, their test scores become more actionable because educators and families can support individualized learning and monitor growth.

"For thousands of years, education was understood as forming and equipping the whole human person–intellectually, emotionally and ethically–to live a happy and fulfilling life. Classic Learning Test aims to help restore this vision for education," said Jeremy Tate, CEO of Classic Learning Test. "We are thrilled to partner with MetaMetrics to offer even more valuable feedback on student growth, with the goal of equipping parents and educators to provide the best education possible."

The CLT, a college entrance exam offered by Classic Learning Test, is accepted at more than 250 colleges and gaining increased recognition. In May of 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that allowed high schoolers to use the CLT to qualify for the state's Bright Futures scholarship, satisfy graduation requirements and earn dual credit. The legislation also funded school districts to administer the exam to eleventh graders. In September of 2023, Florida's Board of Governors voted to approve the CLT as an accepted admissions test for the state university system.

As part of the collaboration, students who receive Lexile and Quantile measures from CLT assessments will be provided with national percentile rank data, which gives administrators, students and families the ability to see how learners perform compared to students across the country. Data for these national student norms came from a sample of over 3 million students across the United States who were administered tests that reported Lexile and Quantile measures from 2010 to 2019.

Classic Learning Test (CLT) exists to reconnect knowledge and virtue by providing meaningful assessments and connections to seekers of truth, goodness, and beauty. Serving Grades 3-12, CLT offers online and paper assessments that strengthen a traditional education, providing a meaningful metric of students' abilities and helping them pursue a fulfilling future. For more information, visit http://www.cltexam.com.

MetaMetrics is guided by a powerful north star—to support student growth through actionable learning measurement. Over the last 35+ years, MetaMetrics' staff of educators, psychometricians and policy leaders have developed learning frameworks that now support over 35 million students in the US. More than half of the K-12 students in the US receive Lexile and Quantile measures and over a hundred million pieces of content have corresponding measures. MetaMetrics was founded in 1984 by Dr. A. Jackson Stenner (retired) and Dr. Malbert Smith with the singular goal of making measurement meaningful by matching students to learning resources using a scientific, universal scale. Today, Lexile and Quantile measures are available in all 50 states, either through formal partnership agreements with 21 state departments of education or at the local level through partnerships with edtech companies who deliver services to schools and districts. Levering the most advanced AI technology and learning theory, MetaMetrics continues to innovate solutions for a wide range of applications including early reading, career readiness and tutoring. For more information, visit MetaMetricsInc.com.

