MetaMetrics to Launch Advanced AI-Powered Scoring Tool for Student Writing

Developed by award-winning leaders in text analysis, this innovative system will offer fast, accurate, and consistent essay scoring, aligning closely with expert human raters' assessments. MetaMetrics leveraged its extensive corpus with millions of entries and a proprietary library of over 400 text features to build enhanced scoring algorithms.

Features of the MetaMetrics Writing AccuRater will include:

Seamless Integration: Delivered via a straightforward API, the service can be integrated into existing systems within a single business day.

Customizable Solutions: The system can be tailored to specific assessment tasks and criteria or a pre-trained, ready-to-deploy solution is available for quick integration.

Transparent Scoring: Our approach provides clear explanations and interpretations for the scores assigned by the auto-scoring system, eliminating any ambiguity.

Anomaly Detection: Specialized APIs are available to flag AI-generated content, sensitive or vulgar material, off-topic or plagiarized responses, and many other anomalies.

In recent years, MetaMetrics has been working with select partners to build and develop an AI-based scoring system, leading to testing in the field to prove accuracy. MetaMetrics outperformed the competition to be selected to automate the assessment of student writing in British Council's Primary English Test, which was released last year. We are thrilled to broaden development for the larger market in 2024.

"With the development of the MetaMetrics Writing AccuRater, assessment providers will benefit from a tool that not only enhances the efficiency and accuracy of essay scoring but also integrates seamlessly with existing systems," said Jing Wei, Ph.D., Vice President, AI & Product Innovation.

