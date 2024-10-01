METAvivor Announces Collaboration with AgeLess Zen Community Partnership

"We are proud to partner with METAvivor and to support their essential work in advancing metastatic breast cancer research and advocacy," said Mei Lee, CEO of AgeLess Zen. Post this

"We are proud to partner with METAvivor and to support their essential work in advancing metastatic breast cancer research and advocacy," said Mei Lee, CEO of AgeLess Zen. "This collaboration, which is called "MetaZen", aligns with our mission to enhance lives through wellness and giving back to the communities that need it most. By donating 30% of our net sales from select products, we aim to contribute to research and awareness for a disease that affects more than 275,000 men and women each year." - she added.

Key aspects of the collaboration include:

● Product Donations: When supporters purchase AgeLess Zen products via the METAvivor page, 30% of net sales will go toward funding MBC research and patient support initiatives led by METAvivor.

● Awareness Initiatives: In addition to product donations, AgeLess Zen and METAvivor will collaborate on campaigns designed to raise awareness of metastatic breast cancer and the critical need for funding research to find a cure.

● Community Engagement: Through social media initiatives and community events, the collaboration will encourage public involvement in supporting research and providing resources for those affected by metastatic breast cancer.

AZCP & METAvivor's collaboration reflects its deep commitment to empowering individuals and making a positive social impact through charitable partnerships. The dedicated page for the METAvivor community (see below) will provide an opportunity for supporters to not only enhance the quality of their own personal health, beauty, and wellness but at the same time contribute to a cause that is supporting and extending lives through research.

Metastatic breast cancer occurs when cancer cells travel from the original site in the breast and attach to other organs in the body, most commonly, the liver, lungs, bone, and brain. Metastatic breast cancer is a terminal disease and while there are treatment options, the disease remains fatal.

About METAvivor

METAvivor is a nonprofit organization that funds metastatic breast cancer research with the hope of transitioning the disease from terminal to survivable with a good quality of life. ic (Stage 4) breast cancer. METAvivor also provides peer support programs to those living with metastatic breast cancer, provides advocacy training and opportunities as well as education and programming. 100% of every donation to METAvivor goes to fund metastatic breast cancer research.

Visit and Donate:MetaZen Skincare Box

or https://www.metavivor.org/

About Ageless Zen

AgeLess Zen a science-based boutique manufacturer of natural skincare and wellness products and its non-profit arm, AgeLess Zen Community Partnership, (AZCP) are excited to announce our collaboration with METAvivor, also a nonprofit organization committed to funding metastatic breast cancer (MBC) research, awareness, and patient support. This collaboration is a part of AgeLess Zen's ongoing efforts to give back to the community by supporting critical causes related to health and wellness.

Media Contact

Sonya Negley, Metavivor Research and Support, Inc., 8188601226, [email protected], www.metavivor.org

