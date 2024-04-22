Metazoa Enhances Snapshot with Salesforce Data Cloud Support, Pioneering Advanced Data Governance

"With Salesforce centering its future around the Data Cloud and AI integrations, our new Snapshot capabilities are designed to equip administrators with the tools they need to excel in this evolving landscape," said Bill Appleton, CTO of Metazoa. Post this

"With Salesforce centering its future around the Data Cloud and AI integrations, our new Snapshot capabilities are designed to equip administrators with the tools they need to excel in this evolving landscape," said Bill Appleton, CTO of Metazoa. "This integration not only enhances efficiency and data quality but also prepares our customers for future technological advancements within the Salesforce ecosystem."

Salesforce Data Cloud and Metazoa Snapshot: A Strategic Enhancement

Gartner recently acknowledged Salesforce as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms, highlighting the strategic importance of Data Cloud in today's data-driven market. Metazoa Snapshot complements this by offering robust features tailored for effective data governance and management, making it an essential tool for organizations looking to capitalize on their Data Cloud investments.

As the first Salesforce independent software vendor to support Data Cloud metadata, Metazoa sets a new standard in Salesforce development operations. "The addition of Data Cloud to Salesforce configurations introduced complexities in managing new setup screens and metadata," commented Vernon Keenan, Senior Industry Analyst at SalesforceDevops.net. "Metazoa's Snapshot is the first tool to expose and manage these new elements effectively, offering a significant advantage to Salesforce administrators."

Key Features of the Updated Metazoa Snapshot:

Comprehensive Data Dictionary: Snapshot now provides detailed documentation for Data Cloud objects and fields, including all properties, data sources, and field mappings. This capability improves documentation for compliance and corporate governance.

Enhanced Impact Analysis: Administrators can navigate all the dependencies between Data Cloud metadata and other Salesforce assets. This feature provides a detailed understanding of the Data Cloud configuration and the impact of destructive changes.

Streamlined Metadata Deployment: The tool supports the seamless migration of Data Cloud metadata between Salesforce orgs, providing a record of configuration changes over time, and ensuring consistent release management practices.

Advanced Field Usage Analysis: Snapshot can discover underutilized fields in Data Lake and Data Model objects across the Data Cloud platform. This information can be used to remove technical debt, boost data quality, and increase performance.

This strategic enhancement reaffirms Metazoa's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, further solidifying its leadership in Salesforce data management tools.

About Metazoa

Metazoa provides top-tier administrative tools for Salesforce, offering advanced solutions designed to enhance operations, bolster security, and ensure compliance across Salesforce environments. With the innovative Metazoa Snapshot, organizations achieve heightened visibility and control, driving efficiency and leveraging the full potential of their Salesforce investments.

