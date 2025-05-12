Meteora Capital's CIO, Vik Mittal, to Discuss SPAC Resurgence as Panelist at D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Meteora Capital's CIO, Vik Mittal, will discuss the resurgence of SPACs at the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025. As SPACs regain momentum with billions raised this year, Mittal will share insights on market trends, regulatory changes, and strategies for navigating the evolving SPAC landscape.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meteora Capital's Vik Mittal, CEO and CIO, will be featured as a panelist at the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025. Mr. Mittal will share his expertise, addressing the evolving landscape and regulatory environment of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies.