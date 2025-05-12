Meteora Capital's CIO, Vik Mittal, to Discuss SPAC Resurgence as Panelist at D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Meteora Capital's CIO, Vik Mittal, will discuss the resurgence of SPACs at the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025. As SPACs regain momentum with billions raised this year, Mittal will share insights on market trends, regulatory changes, and strategies for navigating the evolving SPAC landscape.
NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meteora Capital's Vik Mittal, CEO and CIO, will be featured as a panelist at the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025. Mr. Mittal will share his expertise, addressing the evolving landscape and regulatory environment of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies.
The conference comes at a pivotal moment as SPACs have firmly reentered the investment spotlight, with 36 SPAC IPOs year-to-date raising approximately $7.1 billion in proceeds. The market has seen remarkable acceleration recently, with 12 SPACs pricing in April alone, raising $2.7 billion, followed by five additional launches in just the first two days of May, contributing another $1.3 billion. Industry projections suggest 2025 could witness 100 to 150 SPACs entering the market, potentially raising $30 billion.
"We're witnessing a significant resurgence in the SPAC market driven by more experienced sponsor teams who have navigated previous market cycles," said Vik Mittal, CEO and CIO of Meteora Capital.
The D. Boral Capital Conference panel will explore critical aspects of the SPAC landscape, including the evolving regulatory environment, new SPAC structures gaining traction, SEC clearance processes, and listing requirements. The discussion will also address investor appetite for De-SPAC PIPES and strategies for navigating longer deal timelines.
About Meteora Capital
Meteora Capital is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in event-driven strategies, including SPACs, merger arbitrage, and structured credit investments. With a proven track record of delivering strong performance, the firm's flagship fund, MSTO, continues to earn industry recognition for its disciplined approach to generating superior returns.
