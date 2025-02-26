Method Health Achieves LegitScript Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Health Transparency and Patient Trust

"[This certification] ensures that our services are recognized for their legitimacy and adherence to best practices while allowing us to expand access to the functional care people need," said Dr. Tom Macek, medical director and co-founder at Method Health. Post this

"At Method Health, we believe everyone deserves access to proactive, science-backed healthcare that helps them optimize their well-being," said Scott Rodgers, co-founder of Method Health. "Achieving LegitScript Certification reinforces our dedication to transparency and patient-first care while allowing us to reach even more people seeking trusted, results-driven health solutions."

This certification is particularly critical as digital advertising regulations tighten for healthcare providers. LegitScript approval ensures that Method Health can continue to engage with patients on major platforms like Google and Facebook, making it easier for individuals to access clinically backed treatments and expert guidance.

"As a company committed to medical integrity and patient safety, earning this certification was a priority," said Dr. Tom Macek, medical director and co-founder at Method Health. "It ensures that our services are recognized for their legitimacy and adherence to best practices while allowing us to expand access to the functional care people need."

By combining personalized medicine, advanced diagnostics, and a data-driven approach, Method Health continues to set the standard in functional wellness and longevity-focused healthcare. The LegitScript Certification further strengthens the company's role as a trusted leader in ethical, patient-centric care.

For more information about Method Health and its services, visit www.methodhealth.com.

About Method Health:

Founded in 2018, Method Health is a functional wellness and longevity medicine clinic based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, serving patients across the United States. With a mission to deliver measurable patient outcomes and expand access to functional care, Method Health specializes in science-driven treatments that empower individuals to take control of their health and longevity. The company is LegitScript Certified, ensuring the highest healthcare transparency and compliance standards.

