Method Q Named No. 1191 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"I created Method Q to change how people think about marketing by running it like a science, so we can measure what works and repeat it. My ultimate goal for Method Q is to generate a billion dollars in revenue for the clients we serve." Post this

Five years ago, I started Method Q, and its growth has exceeded even my expectations. Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the first time is an incredible milestone because it reflects the impact our team has been able to create alongside our clients.

We're still early in our journey. This recognition isn't a finish line. It's a reminder that the work we've done has built a strong foundation for what's next. Over the next five years, we'll continue investing in our people, our operational infrastructure, and the systems that allow us to scale while delivering measurable results for the clients we serve."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Method Q

Method Q was founded in 2021 by Natalie Hogg after a decade as an in-house marketer led to her development of the innovative framework, Applying the Scientific Method to Marketing®. Method Q runs on a few non-negotiables: integrity in the work, measurable results for clients, a team that's genuinely taken care of, and pro-bono marketing for the nonprofits that need it. The company brought in $1 million in its first year and has continued to demonstrate significant growth, year over year. Method Q serves organizations in fintech, HR Services, AI, Health Tech, cybersecurity, and B2B technology and has generated approximately $100 million for clients from its campaigns to date. The company is 100% women-led with a current staff of 30. Natalie Hogg was recently named a 2026 Honoree by Women in Technology (WIT) in the Women of the Year category.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Avril, Method Q, 1 9179829012, [email protected], www.methodq.com

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