Meticap Announces Clinic Customization Options for Corporate Branding

Meticap, a reusable medication timing cap retail add-on product that ensures patients take medication on time, announces custom co-branding options for pharmacies, clinics, and veterinary hospitals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adherence to treatment and avoiding the risk of noncompliance are constant topics in the pharmaceutical industry. Meticap, a reusable medication timing cap is now available for pharmacists to offer to their patients. This innovative cap is designed to ensure patients take medication right on time, every time, reducing the risk of overdosing and underdosing. In addition to addressing adherence issues, pharmacies, clinics, veterinary hospitals, and other healthcare providers can use Meticap to build relationships with patients via Meticap's custom-branding options.

Meticap: A Game-Changer in Medication Adherence

Since the introduction of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970 and the advent of the push-and-turn child safety cap - outside of blister packs or cumbersome and unreliable pill boxes - little has changed in the pharmaceutical industry to improve patient adherence through additional services provided. Meticap is a simple and inexpensive service that pharmacists are implementing to improve attrition rates in today's competitive online scripting and insurance landscape.

This reusable medication timing cap attaches effortlessly to each of the patients' existing 1-Clic® vial caps, allowing patients to store their prescription medications securely in their original container to ensure they adhere to their prescribed medication schedules. Meticap records day of week and hours, as well as "Last Dose Taken" or "Next Dose". Keeping the medication with the original label is critical - something seven-day pill organizers cannot do. The affordability of Meticap means that patients have the ability to purchase a Meticap for each medication and re-use Meticaps indefinitely for refills.

Unlike other high-tech solutions, Meticap boasts a low-tech design with six patented innovations, eliminating the need for beeps, lights, batteries, or complicated apps - and can track multiple doses throughout the day thanks to the hour and day dials. This reduces complexity for patients, avoids triggering sounds and visual interference, and is a low-cost, easy-to-implement solution that positions pharmacies as problem-solvers and partners in healthcare.

Meticap: Customization Options

Each Meticap currently comes with a QR code on the cap that links to instructional videos that patients and caregivers can view to learn how to use their Meticap. New options for customization include additional transparent labels, screen printing directly on the cap, and (for bulk orders) a beveled logo molded into the top of the cap. In today's highly competitive healthcare arena, custom branding provides a meaningful way to reinforce the concept of partnerships in your patients' healthcare journeys.

Advancing Health Care Through Innovation

Incorporating Meticap into pharmacy practice represents a significant step forward in promoting medication adherence among patients with chronic conditions or those managing post-operative care. By providing patients with a simple yet effective tool to track their medication doses, pharmacists can enhance treatment outcomes, reduce the risk of adverse events, and ultimately improve the overall quality of care for individuals and pets. As champions of patient-centered care, pharmacists, veterinary clinics, and other healthcare providers continue to embrace innovative solutions like Meticap to optimize medication management and support the well-being of their patients.

Meticaps are available in 100-pack units (NET 30, fully refundable) and there are several retail display options, including video, to educate consumers. Pharmacies and veterinary hospitals can easily add Meticap as an additional SKU to their point-of-sale system. Meticaps can be leveraged in marketing campaigns for customer acquisition and differentiation. Those interested in implementing Meticap can place an order and receive training materials for technicians by contacting [email protected].

