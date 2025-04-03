Meticulosity Acquires SummitBound Marketing to Expand HubSpot Services and Inbound Marketing Expertise

"This isn't about change—it's about evolution. SummitBound shares our commitment to performance-driven marketing, and we're excited to bring their talent and vision into the Meticulosity family. Together, we'll enhance the value we deliver to clients through expanded capabilities." Post this

"This isn't about change—it's about evolution," said David Ward, Founder and CEO of Meticulosity. "SummitBound shares our commitment to performance-driven marketing, and we're excited to bring their talent and vision into the Meticulosity family. Together, we'll enhance the value we deliver to clients through expanded capabilities and a shared dedication to measurable results."

As part of the integration, Julia Hanney, Head of Client Success and Co-Owner at SummitBound, will join the Meticulosity team and continue to serve as the primary point of contact for SummitBound's clients—ensuring a smooth and seamless transition.

"This partnership is a natural fit," said Hanney. "Meticulosity brings deep technical expertise, advanced HubSpot capabilities, and a proven track record of success. Our clients will continue working with the same trusted team, now empowered by greater resources and strategic support. I'm thrilled to join the Meticulosity team and elevate the results we can deliver together."

For SummitBound clients, it's business as usual—with the added advantage of Meticulosity's robust team and full-service offerings, including website development, HubSpot onboarding, paid search, SEO, and marketing automation.

About Meticulosity

Meticulosity is a Canadian B2B marketing agency and Certified HubSpot Solutions Partner with over 17 years of experience helping medium to large enterprises and agencies grow through data-driven inbound strategies. Their full-service offerings include content marketing, SEO, PPC, ecommerce, website design and development, HubSpot support, RevOps, DevOps, and more. With a team that boasts over a century of collective marketing experience, Meticulosity is a recipient of the HubSpot IMPACT Award for Growth-Driven Design and has successfully launched over 100 inbound marketing campaigns.

About SummitBound

SummitBound Marketing is a Canadian HubSpot Solutions Partner focused on helping B2B organizations achieve scalable growth through inbound marketing and Growth-Driven website design. Known for its strategic approach to content, UX, and lead generation, SummitBound builds custom marketing programs rooted in data and client-specific goals.

Media Contact

David Ward, Meticulosity, 1 7784007887, [email protected], https://www.meticulosity.com

