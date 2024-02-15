Meticulosity Wins Prestigious Netty Award for Boutique Agency of the Year in Design

Meticulosity Wins Netty Award for Boutique Design Excellence, Celebrating Innovation and Creative Prowess in the Digital Landscape.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are delighted to announce that Meticulosity has been recognized for its outstanding work in Design at the Netty Awards, one of the most esteemed accolades in the digital age. This year, our exceptional work has earned us the prestigious Boutique Agency of the Year Award.

The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners.

"This award is a clear reflection that even small agencies can do big things, and we are so honored to be recognized. Without the dedication of our small but mighty team of technical and creative experts, accolades like this wouldn't be possible. Receiving the award for Boutique Agency of the Year has us overjoyed and grateful," said David Ward, CEO & Co-Founder.

Our winning entry, Boutique Agency of the Year, is for groundbreaking work in the field of Design. Meticulosity stands out for its adaptability, industry knowledge, and proven track record of solving complex challenges. Our experience working with globally recognized brands and organizations on the end-to-end digital spectrum enables us to deliver high-quality solutions.

Netty Award recipients are selected based on a number of factors, including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field. Meticulosity's win serves as an affirmation of the hard work, innovative thought, and dedication that we put in.

As we celebrate this achievement, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible team, whose talent and commitment made this win possible. We would also like to thank our clients and customers for their unwavering support and trust in our work.

For more information about Meticulosity and our award-winning Boutique Agency, please visit www.meticulosity.com.

**About Meticulosity**

We enable HubSpot agencies with mid-market and enterprise clients to focus on what they do best through white-label HubSpot back-office and portal support, strategy, integration, development, and marketing execution.

**About The Netty Awards**

Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.

Media Contact

Heather Fawver, Meticulosity, 1 7784007887, [email protected], https://www.meticulosity.com/

SOURCE Meticulosity