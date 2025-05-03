MeTime Healing Receives $125,000 Technology Innovation Grant to Advance AI-Powered Mental Health Platform

This grant will help us accelerate our mission of building inclusive, supportive communities through real-time digital tools designed for long-term well-being. Post this

"Millions of people with behavioral health needs face persistent barriers to recovery, from social stigma to a lack of affordable, relevant support," said Feri Naseh, MBA, Founder and CEO of MeTime Healing. "This grant will help us accelerate our mission of building inclusive, supportive communities through real-time digital tools designed for long-term well-being."

The funding from Montgomery County will enable MeTime Healing to enhance its technology and expand its impact across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. The company's innovative platform is designed to foster digital community connections and promote preventative behavioral health strategies tailored to diverse populations.

The Technology Innovation Fund reflects Montgomery County's commitment to supporting scalable technology solutions with the potential to improve public well-being. The initiative provides early-stage funding to promising startups and businesses focused on addressing critical social needs through innovative platforms and products.

"On behalf of Montgomery County, Maryland, I wish to extend congratulations to MeTime Healing LLC for being awarded a $125,000 grant from the Technology Innovation Fund," said Mark Elrich, county executive. "This grant program is a tangible demonstration of Montgomery County, Maryland's commitment to its business community. I understand that this grant will facilitate the MeTime Healing & Wellness: AI-Powered Mental Health Support Platform project and enable MeTime Healing LLC's further growth in Montgomery County, Maryland."

For more information about MeTime Healing and its programs, visit www.metimehealing.com. To learn more about the Technology Innovation Fund and Founders Fund and to apply, visit www.fedtech.io/accelerators/mcg.

Media Contact

Feri Naseh, MeTime Healing, 1 301-200-2397, [email protected], www.metimehealing.com

SOURCE MeTime Healing